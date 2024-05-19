For pet owners, watching a beloved dog show signs of cognitive decline due to dementia can be a heartbreaking experience. Paola Kulsrud of @3crazyhuskies on TikTok is going through this difficult reality with her 15-year-old husky Mehkia.

In a viral TikTok video with nearly 10 million views, Kulsrud shared footage of her oldest dog, Mehkia, pacing around the house, confused and unable to settle at 3:30 a.m. at night.

“Sundowner syndrome really breaks my heart,” she wrote in the captions. “Just ordered some dog melatonin to see if that will help. Taking old buddy in to see his vet this Friday. Nothing they’ve tried so far has helped but hoping we can find something this time.”



Kulsrud told Newsweek that she noticed Mehkia showing early signs like getting stuck behind furniture and increased pacing last fall.

She also noticed that the dog’s symptoms get worse when her husband Mike is not at home, perhaps due to the increased stress of not having him around.

A vet confirmed he was developing dementia, which is not uncommon in elderly dogs. She said she is trying different medications and supplements recommended by the vet to help manage his symptoms.

“[Doggy dementia] definitely tests your patience,” Kulsrud said to Newsweek. “But then you look at them and know he is obviously aging and going through something. Me doing anything or raising my voice is not going to help.”

The video clip struck a chord in many hearts, getting nearly 10 million views, over 788,500 likes, and 22,500 comments from viewers who were either going through a similar situation or were just moved by Kulsrud’s patience and kindness.

“My baby has dog dementia also. She is about to be 16. I haven’t heard her bark in over a year,” one commenter wrote.

“This breaks my heart for him. I know that he is safe and healthy. Thank you for loving him so much,” another comment said.

“Thank you for loving this baby and NOT GIVING UP,” one more comment read.

According to the American Kennel Club, doggy dementia, technically called Cognitive Dysfunction Syndrome (CDS) in dogs, impacts a dog’s behavior, memory, and ability to perceive their surroundings.

It is similar to Alzheimer’s in humans, caused by the ” oxidative damage in the brain cells,” according to a veterinary behaviorist cited by the AKC.

Some of the symptoms of CDS are disorientation, changes in behavior and activity levels, changes in sleep cycles and house soiling.

“Sundowner Syndrome,” the symptom Mehkia is shown experiencing, is a change in the dog’s sleep cycle, where they sleep more during the day and then get agitated and restless at night.

Caring for a dog with dementia can be extremely challenging and heartbreaking as once-learned behaviors fade and personalities change.

But by working closely with their vet and incorporating mental enrichment, many owners are able to provide a good quality of life for their canine companions in their twilight years.

Although the responses to Kulsrud’s video were largely positive, there were apparently some heartless commenters who suggested she could just put him down.

But Kulsrud wasn’t having it.

She updated her captions, writing, “Since Tiktok wont [let] me comment on the post anymore…so many people have said to just put him down. My answer is that he still eats great, drinks water on his own, and wants to go on walks every day. As long as he wants to do those things we wont put him down. We’re hoping dementia meds and trying some of the really helpful tips shared by you all will help him sleep more consistently at night. Oh and I’m deleting comments about putting him down because I’ve addressed it already.”

We live in a self-centered world, and it’s hard to find people willing to deal with the ravages of dementia in adult family members, let alone dogs.

But those who still open themselves to love find it in many different forms.

And one of the purest forms of love is the love of a beloved dog.

Kulsrud’s actions embody the deep human-animal bond at its very best.

The overwhelming support the video received also speaks volumes about how many families have gone through this wrenching experience with their beloved dogs. The comments provided a community for people to share their stories and words of encouragement.

It demonstrated how many people are willing to go above and beyond to care for a dog they consider family.

Choosing the inconvenient, difficult, loving path, despite an easier option existing, reminds us that our lives are meant for more than self-gratification.

It is a hallmark of our humanity and the hope of our survival.

