'It's Too Painful': Trump Reveals the Condition on Which He Will Quit Politics

Former President Donald Trump says that, if he wins another term in the 2024 election, it will mark the end of his family’s service in the White House.

In an interview on Fox News, Trump spoke about his prospects of a second term and said, “That’s enough for the family. It’s too painful for the family. My family has been through hell.”

During Trump’s first term, his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, held senior advisory roles, leading to widespread criticism.

Ivanka Trump has since distanced herself from her father and the political arena. In April, Forbes reported that she had replaced most of her lawyers, who also represented her brothers, in a lawsuit against them. Additionally, she has been rebranding herself on social media, further setting herself apart from her father’s brand and image.

In addition, earlier this month, Kushner told a grand jury that the former president believed that the 2020 election had been stolen. Trump was reportedly “very upset” that both Kushner and Ivanka Trump had testified before the Jan. 6 committee and had cooperated with federal investigators in the cases against him.

On the other hand, the former president’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, along with their partners Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump, have remained strong supporters. They have frequently acted as his surrogates and most vocal advocates.

Past scare attempts have been used to intimidate the family where the wife of Eric Trump, Lara, opened a letter with white powder.

In addition to Ivanka Trump, other family members appear to have stepped back from the political spotlight, including former first lady Melania Trump.

Trump is facing a second federal indictment over the potential overturn of the 2020 election leading up to January 6. He received a letter from the special counsel’s office that he is the target of the investigation.

“I think it’s quite clear that Donald Trump is going to double his current number of indictments in the near future,” said Neal Katyal on an interview with MSNBC, former acting Soliciter General of the U.S.

Former Trump attorney, Michael Cohen, was found guilty lying to Congress after the exposure of the hush money payments made to former porn star, Stormy Daniels. Cohen is a key witness to the Manhattan DA’s investigation of the hush money payments.

It is reported by Business Insider that Jared Kushner had created a shell company that help pay for members of the Trump family that spent $617 million in re-election cash.

“They like to say they don’t know, but that’s not true,” said one source familiar with the shell company telling Business Insider. “What they wanted was excuses so they could blame other people. If they thought that, why did they keep using it?”

