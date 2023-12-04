ISIS Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Catholic Mass

A bombing attack at a Catholic Mass in the Philippines on Sunday claimed four lives and left several others injured, officials confirmed. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

“Authorities are investigating the explosion, which took place in a university gymnasium at Mindanao State University,” regional police director Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza said.

The explosion occurred in a gymnasium at Mindanao State University in Marawi City, Philippines, during a Catholic mass service on Sunday morning.

Police say the attack at Mindanao State University gymnasium in Marawi could be as a result of revenge by pro-Islamic State militants. ISIS has so far confirmed that they are responsible of the attack.

While reacting to the news of the attack, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the act, describing it as heinous and senseless.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the senseless and most heinous acts perpetrated by foreign terrorists,” Marcos said.

“Extremists who wield violence against the innocent will always be regarded as enemies to our society,” he added.

The president further urged people to remain calm. He posted on his social X, formerly twitter, account that he had given directives to the national police alongside armed forces “to ensure the protection and safety of civilians and the security of affected and vulnerable communities”.

I condemn in the strongest possible terms the senseless and most heinous acts perpetrated by foreign terrorists upon the Mindanao State University (MSU) and Marawi communities early this Sunday morning. Extremists who wield violence against the innocent will always be regarded as… — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) December 3, 2023

“Rest assured we will bring the perpetrators of this ruthless act to justice,” asserted the president.

Philippines’ Army Maj. Gen. Gabriel Viray III referred to the attack as “a terror act” where explosive disposal experts were deployed.

“Right now we are on heightened alert, and our troops remain vigilant as we are determining the motive and identifying the perpetrators to really ascertain who was behind it,” Viray said.

“Terroristic attacks on educational institutions must also be condemned because these are places that promote the culture of peace,” Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. said in a statement.

The Philippine military raided and killed 11 militants on Saturday, who were members of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Philippines formation. The operation saw the recovery of 10 high-powered firearms, as well as three explosive devices.

Mindanao State University management said in a statement on its Facebook account it was “deeply saddened and appalled by the act of violence that occurred during a religious gathering. We unequivocally condemn in the strongest possible terms this senseless and horrific act.”

Elsewhere, the university has suspended its normal operations until further notice.

Later on Sunday, the Islamic State group ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing attack. The group indicated on Telegram that its members detonated a bomb targeting worshipers in the gathering.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.