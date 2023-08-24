Donald Trump Jr. Claims Fox News Censored Trump Supporters After GOP Debate

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, claimed Fox News was trying to “silence” his father’s supporters after the GOP presidential primary debate Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

He attributed this to the decline in the network’s ratings and the success of his father’s interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that was posted on Wednesday.

“Fox News is trying to censor and silence Trump supporters to protect their hand-picked establishment candidates,” the former president’s son said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He related this perceived censorship to the lagging ratings of the network.

“That’s a big reason why their ratings are dying, while my father’s interview with Tucker Carlson is already at 93 million views!!!” Trump Jr. said.

His comment came as he shared a post from Trump supporter Jack Posobiec.

“Fox News ordered security to block Don Jr and Kim Guilfoyle from the post-debate spin room when they attempted to enter after the debate tonight,” Posobiec said.

The decision by Trump — the front-runner in the 2024 GOP race — to skip the debate Wednesday night likely played a role in that.

The Hill reported Tuesday that it obtained a memo in which “the network informed campaigns that only surrogates of candidates who attend the debate will receive a credential through the outlet to the spin room, where allies and supporters of candidates go to lobby media outlets for favorable coverage and blast their political enemies.”

Instead of attending the debate, Trump sat down for an interview with Carlson that aired on X just five minutes before the GOP debate on Fox News started.

This interview took place at the former president’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

It covered a range of subjects, including President Joe Biden, the criminal indictments Trump is facing, the death of Jeffrey Epstein and electric vehicles.

His interview with Carlson had more than 200 million “views,” based on X’s formula, by Thursday.

