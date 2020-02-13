Paranoid Scarborough Blasts 'Would-Be Dictator' Trump: 'Do You Think He Would Arrest Us Tomorrow?'

If there were a contest to determine which television pundit was driven most insane by the election of President Donald Trump, the race would be tight, but there is one man who stands above the others.

That man is MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough, who rants about the president daily and who on Wednesday called the president a “would-be dictator.”

Scarborough had to create a make-believe scenario of the president jailing journalists to make his case.

“Donald Trump,” he said, “has to be shown there are boundaries. … Our constitutional republic, literally, and the institutions in it, literally, are being challenged every single day by this would-be dictator. …

“Would Donald Trump not do whatever he could do if he could get away with it?

“Seriously. If he could arrest every journalist he didn’t like, if he could arrest us tomorrow, let me ask you a question — do you think he would arrest us tomorrow?

“Do you think he would arrest the editor of The New York Times, the editor of The Washington Post, Jeff Bezos? Do you think he would arrest them tomorrow and throw them in jail to silence them?”

“If he felt like it,” co-host Mika Brzezinski chimed in.

“If you say he wouldn’t, you’re just lying to yourself,” Scarborough said.

This is the kind of mental gymnastics those on the left have to perform when they do not have any actual evidence of the president acting like a dictator.

Consider the times House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff created fake conversations and scenarios with the president during the impeachment inquiry and trial.

During the closing arguments of Trump’s impeachment trial, the California Democrat waxed poetic about what the president“could do.”

“Trump could offer Alaska to the Russians in exchange for support in the next election, or decide to move to Mar-a-Lago permanently and let Jared Kushner run the country, delegating to him the decision whether to go to war,” Schiff said.

This came after he paraphrased Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was at the center of the articles of impeachment.

“We’ve been very good to your country. Very good. No other country has done as much as we have,” he said, pretending to be Trump, during the House impeachment inquiry. “But you know what, I don’t see much reciprocity here.

“I hear what you want. I have a favor I want from you, though and I’m gonna say this only seven times, so you better listen good. I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent, understand? Lots of it. On this and on that.

“I’m gonna put you in touch with people and not just any people. I’m gonna put you in touch with the attorney general of the United States, my attorney general, Bill Barr. He’s got the whole weight of the American law enforcement behind him and I’m gonna put you in touch with Rudy [Giuliani]. You’re gonna love him, trust me.

“You know what I’m asking, so I’m only going to say this a few more times in a few more ways. And by the way, don’t call me again; I’ll call you when you’ve done what I asked.”

That is all they have: pretend conversations and scenarios of things that have not happened and are not going to happen.

But when you are looking for another reason to impeach the president, you need to create more fake crimes.

