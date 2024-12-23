Share
President Joe Biden speaks during a holiday visit to patients and families at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
President Joe Biden speaks during a holiday visit to patients and families at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday. (Ting Shen - AFP / Getty Images)

Pardoning Evil: Convict Biden Commuted Was Selling Teens to For-Profit Prison

 By Samantha Chang  December 23, 2024 at 8:30am
Joe Biden continues to make a mockery of the American presidency and the U.S. justice system by cavalierly handing out presidential pardons and commutations to heinous criminals on his way out.

Two weeks ago, Biden commuted the sentence disgraced Pennsylvania judge Michael T. Conahan, who was convicted in 2008 of taking kickbacks in exchange for sending children to private, for-profit prisons he had a financial stake in, the Boston Herald reported.

In some instances, juveniles were wrongly jailed for offenses as minor as jaywalking or making fun of an assistant principal on social media.

In 2011, Conahan was sentenced to 17 and a half years in jail after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy charges. In 2020, he was released to home confinement amid COVID-19 health concerns.

The crooked judge is now a free man, since Biden’s presidential pardon commuted his long jail sentence.

Amanda Lorah, one of thousands of victims in the heinous “Kids for Cash” scheme, is furious over the commutation.

She was sent to a juvenile detention facility for five years for being involved in a fight during a high school volleyball game.

Should Joe Biden be prosecuted once he leaves office?

“It’s a big slap in the face for us once again,” Lorah told WBRE-TV.

“We had no one to talk to, but now we’re talking about the President of the United States to do this. What about all of us?”

Republican State Rep-elect Brenda Pugh slammed Biden’s inexplicable action as a travesty.

“Conahan’s conduct is forever a blight on Pennsylvania and is a slap in the face to the victims and their families who deserve justice to be served for his atrocious crimes,” Pugh told WBRE. “This decision is nothing short of a travesty, and his clemency is a miscarriage of justice.”

Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano also expressed disgust at Biden.

“He’s a failed president who couldn’t help himself to pardon his corrupt criminal son from so many illegals schemes,” he said, per Fox News.

Biden was eviscerated on social media for his senseless pardon of a depraved judge who destroyed children’s lives for money.

“How many kids’ lives did this guy ruin?” one person wrote on X.

“Some of them killed themselves, and Biden lets him walk. Despicable.”

Biden’s callous pardoning of odious criminals is an affront to all Americans, many of whom suffered greatly due to the crippling inflation, terrifying crime waves, and unfettered illegal immigration that metastasized on his watch.

His exit from the White House cannot come soon enough.

