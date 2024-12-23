Share
Lia Thomas, left, stands on the podium after winning the 500-yard freestyle as other female medalists Emma Weyant, second from left; Erica Sullivan, second from right,; and Brooke Forde, right, pose for a photo at the NCAA Division I Women's Swimming & Diving Championship in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 17, 2022. (Justin Casterline / Getty Images)

Merry Christmas to Female Athletes: Biden Admin Withdraws Title IX Changes in Unmistakable Admission of Defeat

 By Jack Davis  December 23, 2024 at 5:00am
Faced with entrenched and aggressive opposition to a rule change that would open the floodgates for men to play women’s sports, the Biden administration has abandoned its efforts to rewrite landmark legislation to serve the transgender agenda.

In a dose of dry, bureaucratic language, the Education Department published its surrender, saying that the proposal to revise Title IX, a rule that ensures equal opportunity for women, so that transgender individuals would be allowed to do as they please would be withdrawn.

The Education Department said that with more than 150,000 public comments on President Joe Biden’s effort to institutionalize access by men to women’s sports, multiple lawsuits to block the rule, and the upcoming end to the Biden administration, it was dropping efforts to impose the rule, according to Just the News.

The rule, had it been imposed, would have allowed men access to women’s sports, as well as bathrooms, locker rooms, and other facilities. The Biden administration had proposed the rule in April 2023.

Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel and Vice President of Legal Strategy Jonathan Scruggs said the action was a victory for women, according to a statement on the group’s website.

“Women and girls deserve to compete on a level playing field, and the U.S. Department of Education has taken a step in the right direction by withdrawing this proposed change,” he said.

“As the withdrawal admitted, many Americans voiced their opposition to the rule change, and there are many pending lawsuits related to protecting women’s sports — including a comment submitted by Alliance Defending Freedom and multiple lawsuits brought by ADF to protect women’s sports,” he said.

“The decision to withdraw the proposed sports rule merely reflects the views of the vast majority of Americans who believe that women’s sports should remain reserved for female athletes,” he said.

By withdrawing the rule instead of allowing President-elect Donald Trump to amend it, Karoline Leavitt, a representative of Trump, said the White House was “adding more red tape and making it more difficult for him to govern,” according to NBC.

“President Trump will not be deterred by their dirty tricks and will use every lever of power to reverse the damage Biden has done and implement his America First agenda,” Leavitt said.

Writing on Outkick, Ian Miller noted, “It’s clear that the administration knew that this rule to protect transgender athletes had no chance of surviving the lawsuits and court of public opinion. Especially after the re-election of Donald Trump showed that the country overwhelmingly disapproved of such extremism. “

“But it’s also clear that they wanted to bury this announcement as to avoid scrutiny and criticism from the political left. So they chose to dump it on the Friday before Christmas, with most of the country checked out of the news or focused on the first game of the new College Football Playoff era,” he wrote, adding, “Sounds about right for how this disgraceful administration has conducted itself for the past four years.”

Calling the Biden plan a “direct repudiation” of what Title IX “was supposed to be about,” Miller noted, “It will no longer fall to lawsuits for women and their families, or sane states, to protect themselves against the absurdity of enshrining protections for ‘gender identity’ into Title IX.”

“It’s clear that the culture has reached an inflection point with trans athletes, and this might be the most obvious sign yet that sanity is winning,” he wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
