Share
Commentary

Parents Furious, Principal on Leave After What Happened During Active Shooter Drill

 By Warner Todd Huston  February 23, 2024 at 11:54am
Share

Parents of children as young as 4 and 5 years of age are furious at a California elementary school principal for traumatizing kids with an “active shooter drill” that was not sanctioned by the district.

The ill-advised surprise mass shooter drill occurred on Feb. 7 at Washington Elementary in San Gabriel, California, an eastern suburb of Los Angeles, according to KTLA-TV.

When parents found out about how school principal Nina Denson conducted the event, they were furious at her behavior toward the children, believing she had terrorized their young kids.

According to parents, Denson walked around the school, pointed at the children and pronounced them dead, KTLA reported.

“She proceeded to walk around campus and pretended to shoot people she saw using finger movements and banging on windows,” parent Jennifer Chavez said. “From what I heard, she said to one of the students, ‘Boom. You’re dead.’”

Trending:
Biggest COVID Vaccine Study Ever Finds Concerning Links

Parents worried that some of the children were too young to understand what was going on.

“Oh, he was really upset,” Chavez said of her son, a first-grader. “The one shocking, surprising thing he said as a 6-year-old was, ‘I’m just really glad none of my friends died.'”

After the drill, Denson announced that seven children were designated as “dead,” according to staff members.

“Can you imagine the trauma these children potentially could go through just thinking, ‘Oh my God, my friend was killed,’ or, ‘I was shot and told I died’?” parent Anna Bustamante said, according to KTLA. “At the young age that these children are, it was very upsetting.”

Should teachers be allowed to go to work armed?

District officials told parents it was not an authorized safety drill.

“This type of drill where a scenario was run is not approved by the district nor part of our district protocol,” San Gabriel Unified School District Superintendent Jim Symonds said.

The district also sent out an email to Washington Elementary parents saying, “The conduct of the drill does not appear to have been in line with District protocols or best practices.”

Officials also said the principal was put on administrative leave while an investigation into the incident is conducted.

KTLA reported school staffers were also shocked by the way Denson conducted the drill and felt it was inappropriate.

Related:
Homeschool Parents Fight Back Against 'Disturbing' Registry Plan That May Lead to 'Unwarranted Home Entry'


In its statement, the district said the shooter drill was not in keeping with district guidelines, KABC-TV reported.

“Shortly after the conclusion of the lockdown drill at Washington Elementary School on Wednesday, District administration was made aware of concerns from teachers, and later parents, from the site. After an initial investigation, the District determined that the drill did not appear to be conducted in line with either District guidance or recommended best practices,” it said.

“As the District conducts a thorough investigation of what happened, the principal will be on a leave of absence for the duration of the review. Ms. Katie Ingram, teacher at Washington Elementary, has agreed to serve as the Administrative Designee in the principal’s absence. Ms. Ingram has served in the District for 19 years, including service as the lead teacher at Washington,” the district concluded.

It is without a doubt that schools need to make plans to confront criminal shooters who invade schools with the plan to kill children.

However, such things need to be taken seriously, which Denson certainly does not seem to have done.

The argument can be made that arming staffers and teachers — or at least placing armed police officers in the most vulnerable schools — would be one of those important policy choices.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Parents Furious, Principal on Leave After What Happened During Active Shooter Drill
Homeschool Parents Fight Back Against 'Disturbing' Registry Plan That May Lead to 'Unwarranted Home Entry'
Alabama Player's Unpunished 'Vile' Cheap Shot on Florida Player Sparks Outcry: 'That Was Assault'
Boris Johnson, Who Putin Said Stopped a Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal, Backs Out of Tucker Carlson Interview After Alleged Refusal to Pay
Alleged KC Parade Shooter's Family Sets Up GoFundMe, But It's Not for the Victims
See more...

Conversation