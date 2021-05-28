A reboot of the 1990s kids hit animated show “Rugrats” has gone full “woke” by making one of the characters an open and nonbinary lesbian in the upcoming Paramount+ revamp.

Those of us who grew up watching the program on Nickelodeon might remember Betty DeVille as a not-so-feminine and unlikeable character. What was there ever to like about the annoying mother of twins Phil and Lil?

Looking back, her haircut and the feminist symbolism on her sweatshirt might have been a dead giveaway about her sexual preferences during the show’s original run, which began in 1991.

But in 1991, kids weren’t inundated with sex, sexual identity propaganda, overt political themes and other nonsense, like gender dysphoria.

Most of us, even in those days, played outside until the street lights came on, we read books, we fought with other kids over things not related to smartphones and we watched cartoons when the weather prohibited other activities.

Paramount+, which premiered the reboot on Thursday, will ensure that kids today are not in the dark about who Betty sleeps with. That’s pretty sick when you think about it — and it would be even if the show suggested this character was shacking up with half the men in her fictional neighborhood.

Even one gender activist on Twitter criticized Paramount for making Betty gay:

Making Betty gay on Rugrats is just performative wokeness and I’m so tired. It was already subversive to have a woman who was not traditionally feminine married to more effeminate male/SAHD. Erasing this is not nearly as progressive as making a new openly gay character would be. — Mariah (@grammaticalerer) May 27, 2021

Other apparent fans of the original were also upset by the spectacle the new show will be:

My condolences to all the straight butch women who lost some representation. https://t.co/5nrHOC8KXz — Rip Miura (@HeresyL0ud) May 27, 2021

This is why old shows should never make comebacks. https://t.co/KWLIcyidWm — Rick Harrison (@TapWaterEnjoyer) May 27, 2021

it’s really, really funny how the creators of the reboot saw a strong willed feminist woman and went “well she MUST be a dyke right” https://t.co/yfRoRgU41g — Richard Crenna (@RichardDCrenna) May 26, 2021

This is ironically lesbianphobic https://t.co/cBfqXkVHgD — Almighty turtle🏳️‍🌈 (@Damighty_turtle) May 26, 2021

So they took a proud woman character who wasn’t annoying and was a good wife, and thought the best idea was to make her a lesbo? https://t.co/x9NbA0JLGo — The Balkan Beast. 🇷🇸 (@SlavicStarship) May 26, 2021

Disgusting, why do they feel the need to corrupt all the classic shows we enjoyed with this woke crap. — NatalieC369 (@c369pug) May 27, 2021

Actress Natalie Morales, who identifies as “queer,” bragged about voicing the character in a recent interview with the AV Club. Morales told the outlet she thinks “anyone who watched the original show may have had an inkling Betty was a member of the alphabet mafia.”

Betty, in the original show, had a husband — even if he was a wimpy guy who let her wear the pants. But Howard DeVille is no more, having been written off as Betty will now go on about her trysts with other women.

“Betty is a single mom with her own business who has twins and still has time to hang out with her friends and her community, and I think it’s just so great because examples of living your life happily and healthily as an out queer person is just such a beacon for young queer people who may not have examples of that,” Morales told the AV Club.

“And yeah, Betty is a fictional cartoon, but even cartoons were hugely influential for me as a kid and if I’d been watching Rugrats and seen Betty casually talking about her ex-girlfriend, I think at least a part of me would have felt like things might be okay in the future,” the actress added.

Morales is very proud to have the opportunity to tell kids about moms who date women, even before those kids have had a chance to wrap their heads around other things — such as the impending climate catastrophe, topsoil erosion, George Floyd’s toxicology report and raaaaacism.

(She also directed a raunchy new movie about “two teenage girls on a mission to get a Plan B pill.”)

How depressing youth has become. Betty is going to be an out, loud and proud figure who was altered to intentionally confuse children who are still learning about the alphabet and not its “mafia.”

Kids today have it rough — even if you shield them from adult themes and topics while simultaneously attempting not to shelter them.

Before we can teach them about God, patriotism, civics, history, race issues, right and wrong, traditional relationships and basic bathroom manners, they’re inundated with stimuli from a nihilistic, angry, bitter, confused and rude culture that pushes anti-white critical race theory and now animated lesbianism.

Before we can educate the innocent about love, etiquette, courtship, dating, marriage and parenthood (the birds and bees), they’re educated by race lunatics and the oh-so marginalized “alphabet mafia” on TV.

The cultural Marxists in entertainment are coming for the children now as they systematically work to dismantle faith, capitalism, free thought, history and the nuclear family.

