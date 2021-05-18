Twitter last week suspended the account of a Spanish politician who correctly declared that men are not capable of becoming pregnant with babies.

Francisco José Contreras, a deputy in the Spanish Parliament and a member of Spain’s conservative Vox party, was informed on May 11 that he was being put into Twitter jail for 12 hours after he was accused of engaging in “hate speech” over a reply to a news link that declared that a man in his country was expecting a child.

A story published on May 3 by the Madrid-based El Mundo newspaper declared through a headline that a person named Rubén Castro, whom the outlet referred to as a “pregnant trans man,” had given birth to a daughter.

“The 27-year-old young man from Madrid assures that being a father is a long-cherished ‘dream,’” the article declared. “The 27-year-old child educator … is the first pregnant man to show his face.”

Obviously, this outlet was reporting that a woman in the throes of an identity crisis became pregnant and later began referring to herself as a man. That woman then later gave birth to a child.

Anyone truly being honest with themselves could understand that much. Under no scenario are men capable of carrying children, and we all know it. Regardless of how hard El Mundo pushes toxic leftist politics and anti-science transgender activism, no amount of linguistic tricks or mental gymnastics will change biology.

While media bias and moral corruption have apparently spread to the Iberian Peninsula, some in Spain are not ready to surrender common sense and biology over to the left. Contreras, who is influential in Spanish politics, came across the article online and challenged its absurd premise.

“A man cannot get pregnant. A man has no womb or eggs,” he responded. “You can see this is already fascist biology. Next time I’ll try 2 + 2 = 4,” he wrote.

The tweet is gone after Contreras was forced to delete it following a half-day suspension, but in a Facebook post, the politician shared the saga with his followers.

“I’ve been blocked from Twitter for 12 hours for ‘hate speech,’ Contreras wrote online. He also shared a message he said he received from Twitter over the post.

“Hello, Fco. J. Contreras: Your account, @fjconpe, was blocked for breaking Twitter Rules. Specifically, for the following reasons: Breaking rules banning hate speech behaviors. No threatening, harassing or fostering violence against other people on the basis of their race, ethnic origin, nationality, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religion, age, disability or disease is permitted,” Twitter reportedly told the politician.

The leftist, California-based company also advised: “Keep in mind that repeated defaults may lead to permanent suspension of your account. Go to Twitter now to fix the problem with your account.”

In comments to LifeSite News, the conservative Spaniard vowed not to be bullied by Big Tech and its campaign to help the left normalize an assault on social mores.

“We will not yield to Twitter imposing a twisted (and anthropologically wrong) worldview,” Contreras told the site. “We will continue to speak the truth about human nature. Biological truth should not be regarded as ‘hate speech’. It’s biology, not bigotry.”

As the transgender movement continues to gain a foothold in the U.S. and other Western countries, those who oppose the destabilization of culture and the devaluing of women are reminding people of basic facts.

As is so often the case, stating the obvious can get you banned online. Twitter of course banned then-sitting President Donald Trump in January after he was declared to be dangerous by technocrats in Northern California.

The company, minus a brief hit to its share price, faced no consequences for silencing the loudest voice on its platform. Twitter employees are now apparently feeling more emboldened, as they’re policing which perspectives are OK to share in other countries and which opinions are deemed “threatening.”

Where will all of this end? Some conservatives might argue that Twitter is a private company that has the right to ban whomever it sees fit. But those same people must also admit that public discourse now exists almost entirely online as the arena of ideas is itself privately owned by a handful of people.

They have made it clear that they will not tolerate high-profile dissent from “wokeism,” not in any language or country. Twitter will continue to referee culture battles in favor of the left as it pleases until someone finally steps up and does something about it, or until those battles are won by the left.

What happens when Big Tech’s influence over public debate results in people facing actual imprisonment in the years to come for making obvious statements, such as that men cannot have babies?

The Western Journal reached out to Twitter for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

