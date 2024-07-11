Passenger Bites Flight Attendant, Makes Death Threat During Insane Meltdown - 'Go Back to Russia!'
A United Airlines flight from Miami to Newark, New Jersey, became a scene of chaos Tuesday as one passenger grew so enraged she bit a flight attendant.
An audio and video recording posted by TMZ shows flight crew members restraining the young woman by using zip ties around her wrists.
It was not clear from the video what started the eruption.
While restrained, the passenger bit one flight attendant’s shoulder twice, ripping fabric from his uniform each time. The video shows her spitting it out of her mouth.
The young woman, who was wearing a “Scarface” T-shirt, went on a profane rampage.
“Let go of me! I’m a f***ing girl. What are you gonna do, kill me?” she said at one point.
“These people have an attitude problem, and they don’t f***ing do their jobs. They’re handcuffing me. Why are you handcuffing me?” the woman yelled while being restrained.
Later, she threatened to kill an older woman she said should “go back to Russia.”
According to TMZ, the woman spat at one passenger and — before she was retrained — threw punches at others.
The aircraft made an emergency landing in Orlando, Florida.
The video showed the passengers applauding when authorities boarded the plane and led the woman away.
The flight was delayed for three and a half hours while the crew was changed, TMZ reported.
“United flight 762 from Miami to Newark stopped in Orlando on Tuesday evening after a passenger became aggressive and disruptive,” United said in a statement.
“Our flight attendants worked to de-escalate the situation and protect other customers and after landing in Orlando, law enforcement met the flight, and the passenger was removed,” the airline said.
“We’re grateful to our team for their professionalism and for looking out for the safety of our customers and their fellow United employees,” it said.
A representative of the Orlando Police Department said the woman was given a medical evaluation, according to WOFL-TV in Orlando.
She is facing several charges, according to WSVN-TV in Miami.
