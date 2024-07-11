Passenger Bites Flight Attendant, Makes Death Threat During Insane Meltdown - 'Go Back to Russia!'

A United Airlines flight from Miami to Newark, New Jersey, became a scene of chaos Tuesday as one passenger grew so enraged she bit a flight attendant.

An audio and video recording posted by TMZ shows flight crew members restraining the young woman by using zip ties around her wrists.

It was not clear from the video what started the eruption.

While restrained, the passenger bit one flight attendant’s shoulder twice, ripping fabric from his uniform each time. The video shows her spitting it out of her mouth.

The young woman, who was wearing a “Scarface” T-shirt, went on a profane rampage.

“Let go of me! I’m a f***ing girl. What are you gonna do, kill me?” she said at one point.

“These people have an attitude problem, and they don’t f***ing do their jobs. They’re handcuffing me. Why are you handcuffing me?” the woman yelled while being restrained.

Later, she threatened to kill an older woman she said should “go back to Russia.”







Have you seen something like this before? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

According to TMZ, the woman spat at one passenger and — before she was retrained — threw punches at others.

The aircraft made an emergency landing in Orlando, Florida.

The video showed the passengers applauding when authorities boarded the plane and led the woman away.

The flight was delayed for three and a half hours while the crew was changed, TMZ reported.

“United flight 762 from Miami to Newark stopped in Orlando on Tuesday evening after a passenger became aggressive and disruptive,” United said in a statement.

“Our flight attendants worked to de-escalate the situation and protect other customers and after landing in Orlando, law enforcement met the flight, and the passenger was removed,” the airline said.

“We’re grateful to our team for their professionalism and for looking out for the safety of our customers and their fellow United employees,” it said.

A representative of the Orlando Police Department said the woman was given a medical evaluation, according to WOFL-TV in Orlando.

She is facing several charges, according to WSVN-TV in Miami.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.