Patriots Owner Sponsors Ad During NFL Games Begging People to Fight Against America's Imminent Threat

In the continued backlash to Ye’s, formerly known as Kanye West, antisemitic comments on Twitter and elsewhere, Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, became one more prominent voice to speak out against antisemitic rhetoric and signal support for the Jewish community over the weekend.

The Robert K. Kraft Family Foundation partnered with the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism to run an ad during NFL broadcasts on Sunday condemning antisemitic speech and calling for people to stand up against it, NBC News reported.

The ad aired during the first quarter of the game between the Patriots and the New York Jets, the FCAS noted on its website.

“Antisemitism is hate. Hate against Jews. For being Jewish. Recently many of you have spoken up. We hear you today. We must hear you tomorrow. There are less than 8 million Jewish people in this country. Fewer than are watching this game. They need you to add your voice. #StandUpToJewishHate,” the simple 30-second ad read.

The ad has also been widely shared across Twitter.

“In light of the alarming spike in anti-semitic rhetoric here, @Patriots owner Robert Kraft and @CombatASemitism will run its first ad to rally Americans to #StandUptoJewishHate during the first quarter of today’s game vs. the @nyjets. Here it is:” sportscaster Rich Eisen tweeted.

In light of the alarming spike in anti-semitic rhetoric here, @Patriots owner Robert Kraft and @CombatASemitism will run its first ad to rally Americans to #StandUptoJewishHate during the first quarter of today’s game vs. the @nyjets. Here it is: pic.twitter.com/NAXNg4Z40H — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 30, 2022

Kraft also issued a statement to encourage people to continue combating hateful speech, FCAS noted on its website.

“We must do more to make people aware that antisemitism is a growing threat against Jews on social media and in communities across the country,” Kraft’s statement read.

“My hope is this commercial will continue to enhance the national conversation about the need to speak out against hatred of all types, and particularly to stand up to Jewish hate,” Kraft added.

This ad from Kraft with the FCAS comes as many other prominent figures and companies have been speaking out against antisemitic speech and condemning Ye for his antisemitic rhetoric, Axios reported.

On Oct. 8, West tweeted, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he added.

The tweet was removed from Twitter, Insider reported, but many retweeted the screenshot of it.

Surely there’s no Kanye fan dumb enough to defend this. …surely! pic.twitter.com/jnMJhkrlZk — anthony “light 1” fantano (@theneedledrop) October 9, 2022

Since then, major brands like Balenciaga, Adidas, Vogue, Gap, Foot Locker and even athletes who were with his sports marketing agency, Donda Sports, have cut ties with Ye and denounced his comments, Axios reported.

In light of the issue, the FCAS noted on its website that the rise in antisemitic language is a threat to all of society.

“It is not just a threat to the Jewish community — accepted hate, in any form, is a vital threat to our society,” FCAS wrote.

Meanwhile, Kraft’s ad denouncing language like Ye’s has gained a lot of support across social media.

“Thank You Robert Kraft and the Foundation for Combatting Anti-Semitism for this important message and awareness campaign…” one user tweeted in response to the ad.

Thank You Robert Kraft and the Foundation for Combatting Anti-Semitism for this important message and awareness campaign… — Jon Rudden (@jonrud76) October 30, 2022

Even the Anti-Defamation League, an international, civil rights, Jewish organization, praised Kraft for adding his support of the Jewish community in standing up to hateful speech.

“We couldn’t agree more. Bravo to Robert Kraft and the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism for being a leader in this crucial fight. Together we will #StandUpToJewishHate,” the ADL tweeted.

We couldn’t agree more. Bravo to Robert Kraft and the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism for being a leader in this crucial fight. Together we will #StandUpToJewishHate. https://t.co/monGMrG9fs — ADL (@ADL) October 27, 2022

This is not the Kraft Family Foundation’s first time speaking up for the Jewish community either.

Kraft and his foundation have been working to monitor antisemitism and began the “Kraft Family Foundation to Combat Antisemitism,” JewishBoston reported.

In July, the director of that program, Matthew Berger, warned that antisemitism has been on the rise and “We should all be concerned,” he said in a speech.

He shared how he has seen antisemitism become more pervasive, particularly in the era of cell phones and social media.

“And antisemitism has moved to cell phones. This is called ‘keyboard courage.’ It’s easier to say things you would never say in person,” Berger said.

“Antisemitism moves fast on social media,” he added. “We need to be on top of it.”

