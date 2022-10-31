Elon Musk's Plan to Charge Twitter Users a Pricey Verification Fee Revealed, Causing a Stir

With billionaire Elon Musk at the helm of Twitter after his official acquisition of the social media giant on Thursday, he is already making changes and plans for the future of the platform.

One of Musk’s plans might be to increase Twitter Blue’s subscription price and verify only accounts of users who have subscribed, according to a report Sunday by the technology site The Verge, which cited information from unnamed sources and “internal correspondence.”

Twitter Blue, in its current form, “is a monthly subscription that gives the most engaged people on Twitter exclusive access to premium features,” according to the platform.

It is optional and currently costs $4.99 per month.

But Musk is considering increasing the monthly rate to $19.99 for Twitter Blue and requiring any user who wants to have a verified account to subscribe, according to The Verge.

The Verge also reported that Musk wants to rush these new plans for Twitter Blue.

“Under the current plan, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark. Employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they need to meet a deadline of November 7th to launch the feature or they will be fired,” The Verge reported.

Musk himself tweeted about the verification issue on Sunday and warned users that an overhaul was coming.

“The whole verification process is being revamped right now,” Musk wrote.

The whole verification process is being revamped right now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Currently, “blue check” verification is available for free. Users must complete an application process, which includes the requirement that the account be “authentic, notable and active.”

The Verge report was unclear on whether everyone who subscribes to Twitter Blue would be eligible to become verified users.

However, there has been plenty of criticism from users on Twitter with many verified users announcing they will give up their blue check rather than pay the subscription.

I canceled my Twitter Blue. Elon can take my checkmark, and I don’t care. Tiny price to pay to watch him light $44B on fire. https://t.co/zBlVslIve1 — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) October 30, 2022

Others have found it humorous that Musk wants verified users to pay for their blue checks.

“Elon is planning to tax the blue check mafia for using Twitter. Amazing,” right-wing activist Jack Posobiec tweeted.

Elon is planning to tax the blue check mafia for using Twitter. Amazing https://t.co/Uc56NhE4cr — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 31, 2022

Meanwhile, there have been no further official updates on the process and no official comments from Twitter or Musk, aside from his tweet on Sunday.

