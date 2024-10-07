The once-dynastic New England Patriots continue to fall sharply from grace both on and off the field.

Sunday, the woeful Patriots lost to the slightly-less-woeful Miami Dolphins in an ugly 15-10 exhibition.

The loss (in front of an exasperated home crowd, nonetheless) was the fourth in a row for New England, dropping the Patriots to 1-4 on the year — tied with a handful of other teams for the worst record in the NFL.

As one would expect of a 1-4 team, the Patriots are putrid on both offense (the second-worst in the league in terms of yardage gained) and defense (bottom-ten in the league in terms of yardage allowed).

But as poor as the on-field product has been for the Patriots, the franchise is now also grappling with its ugliest off-field incident since a certain murderous tight end last suited up for New England.

According to multiple reports, talented Patriots do-it-all safety Jabrill Peppers — a team captain — was arrested early Saturday morning on multiple charges.

Per WBTS-CD, police from Braintree, a municipality in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, arrested the 29-year-old Peppers after local law enforcement “responded to a disturbance.”

The person who called in the disturbance noted that the altercation involved two people.

Should the NFL suspend Jabrill Peppers indefinitely? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Peppers — who re-signed with the Patriots in July to a hefty three-year, $24 million deal, per Spotrac — is being charged with the following, according to police:

Assault and battery

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Strangulation

Possession of cocaine

CBS News reported that the victim, identified as a female, was treated at the scene.

The outlet also noted that Peppers has entered not guilty pleas on all counts.

“Before Peppers was released on the $2,500 bail he posted on Saturday, prosecutors asked that he have no contact with the female victim in the case,” CBS reported. “Peppers’ attorney agreed to the request.”

Even while agreeing to that request, Peppers’ legal team is insistent on their client’s total innocence and forthcoming exoneration.

“Judge, despite the fact that this is the case where there is evidence I have already seen that sheds real doubt on the allegations, including videotaped evidence, my client will not object to that condition and he’ll agree to the same thing,” Peppers’ attorney said.

Peppers, who would’ve missed Sunday’s game regardless due to a shoulder injury, personally informed Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo about the incident shortly after everything happened.

“He called me that morning. I knew what was going on,” Mayo told reporters Monday morning, according to the NFL. “We’ve informed the NFL of what was going on, and we’re still gathering information.”

The Patriots also released a statement: “We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating. We will have no further comment at this time.”

CBS News reported that the next hearing in this case is slated for Nov. 22. Peppers has waived his right to appear in court that day.

The Patriots will have another chance to further solidify a top-3 NFL Draft pick when the team hosts a loaded and well-led Houston Texans team on Sunday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.