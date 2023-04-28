No. 2 Pick in NFL Draft Praises 'Lord and Savior' Jesus on Live TV Immediately After Being Selected

Making it to the NFL is an almost impossible task. Being a top-two NFL draft pick, by definition, is even rarer than that.

So if you’re a top-two draft pick, it’s largely due to a confluence of hard work, preparation, mental fortitude and innate talent.

But for former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, one more — rather huge — factor played a role in his being drafted No. 2 overall by the Houston Texans on Thursday night: Jesus Christ.

Take a look at one of the first things he said after donning that Texans Draft Day cap:

“First and foremost, I got to always give my Lord and Savior all the credit, Jesus Christ,” the quarterback told Melissa Stark of the NFL Network. “Man, without him, I wouldn’t be here. He’s the reason I’m here.”

A visibly emotional Stroud was then asked what he would bring to a moribund Texans franchise experiencing its umpteenth upheaval and reboot.

“I bring me,” he said. “I bring a man of God. I bring a leader. I bring somebody who’s going to go to work every day and work their tail off.”

And in case anyone thought Stroud was delivering a manufactured line or that he felt comfortable speaking about his faith only to the relatively smaller NFL Network — nope.

The future Houston quarterback was just as appreciative and honorific when speaking about God on the ESPN broadcast of the draft. (For the unaware, the annual player selection meeting has become a mega multiday affair broadcast on multiple networks simultaneously.)

After being asked about his emotional response to being drafted second overall, Stroud had this to say to the network’s Suzy Kolber:

“Yes ma’am, I mean, God has battle-tested me. It’s something that I feel like is in me, it’s not on me. He’s scarred me, so I’ve been battle-tested. I have the armor of God on me, so everything I’ve been through has prepared me for this moment right here.”

CJ Stroud interview immediately after being drafted and putting the Houston Texans hat on for the first time. Check out what the franchise has to say. pic.twitter.com/reHFp4jBR1 — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) April 28, 2023

One particular hardship that Stroud has had to deal with was questions about his intelligence.

While it ultimately didn’t hurt his draft stock, the former Ohio State star had come under fire for performing poorly on the S2 cognitive test that’s part of the NFL scouting process. CBS Sports reported Stroud scored a class-low 18 percent on the glorified IQ test.

For comparison, the quarterback who went one spot ahead of Stroud to the Carolina Panthers, Alabama’s Bryce Young, had a 98 percent on the test, according to leaked results.

He answered that concern by saying, “It’s football. I’m not a test taker.”

When asked Thursday night if there were any lessons he learned along the way of being the No. 2 pick that Stroud would like to share with struggling young men, he stuck with a powerful, faith-based message.

“Man, believe in yourself,” Stroud said. “I was at a point when nobody believed in me, but I put my trust in God and my family.”

