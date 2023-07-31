Share
News
Actor Paul Reubens, dressed as Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait to promote the play "The Pee-wee Herman Show" on Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles.
Breaking
Actor Paul Reubens, dressed as Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait to promote the play "The Pee-wee Herman Show" on Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. (Danny Moloshok / AP)

Paul Reubens, Man Behind Pee-wee Herman, Dead at 70

 By Ben Kew  July 31, 2023 at 2:46pm
Share

Paul Reubens, an actor and comedian who rose to fame in the ’80s as children’s TV star Pee-wee Herman, has passed away aged 70.

The sad news was confirmed on Monday via representatives on his Facebook page.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” the statement read.

“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit,” it continued.

“A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

Trending:
Explosive Report: Major Detail Hunter Biden Told Judge Was Flat-Out Wrong

His death and cancer diagnosis will have come as a shock to fans after Reubens did not disclose his cancer diagnosis publicly.

The announcement of his passing included a statement from Reubens apologizing to fans for not speaking publicly about his illness.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” he wrote.

“I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters,” he added. “I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Have you ever seen a Paul Reubens movie?

Reubens conceived the character of Pee-wee Herman while working with the Los Angeles improv group The Groundlings.

He achieved prominence as the lead in the 1985 movie “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” and as the star of the television series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” which aired from 1986 to 1991.

The show, which he not only created but also co-wrote and co-directed, won an impressive 15 Emmy Awards.

In 1991, he was arrested at an adult movie theatre in Sarasota, Florida, for indecent exposure. He plead no contest to the charge.

Related:
Dead Whale Found in City Waters, Chilling Detail Reveals It Could Be Tourists' Fault

As a result of the controversy, he refrained from doing interviews as his character and avoided public reprisals until 2010.

In 2016, he made a comeback by co-writing and starring in “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday” exclusively for Netflix.

In a statement announcing his death, his representatives asked that “expressions of sympathy” be made in his parents’ honor to organizations researching diseases including cancer, dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Ben Kew




Paul Reubens, Man Behind Pee-wee Herman, Dead at 70
Trans Activist, Triple Murderer Controversially Housed in Woman's Prison is 'Preying On' Inmates: Report
White House Breaks Silence on Whether Joe Biden Will Pardon Hunter
Federal Judge Blocks Biden's New Border Policy After Challenge from ACLU
White House Issues Statement as Hunter Biden's Day in Federal Court Goes Off the Rails
See more...

Conversation