Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence talks to reporters at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 10 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence talks to reporters at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 10 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Pence Sells Out Trump, Claims 'Georgia Election Was Not Stolen' in Wake of Indictment

 By Maire Clayton  August 17, 2023 at 5:43pm
Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke for the first time Wednesday regarding former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment in Georgia.

While speaking at the National Conference of State Legislatures Legislative Summit in Indianapolis, Pence said the 2020 election “was not stolen” in the Peach State.

“Despite what the former president and his allies have said for now more than two and a half years and continue to insist to this very hour,” Pence began, “the Georgia election was not stolen, and I had no right to overturn the election on Jan. 6.”

The GOP presidential hopeful added, “It’s a hard truth.”



Trump was indicted on 13 counts Monday regarding alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. This is the 45th president’s fourth indictment since March of this year.

The former vice president said he had previously “hoped that judgment about those days would be left to the American people and to history,” and noted, “such is not the case.”

Pence said while “all those implicated [in the indictment] are entitled to the presumption of innocence that every American enjoys,” he added that “no one is above the law.”

During his speech, Pence also praised Georiga Gov. Brian Kemp for a Tuesday post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Kemp was responding to one of Trump’s Truth social posts regarding the Georgia indictment.

Kemp said, “For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law.

“Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor.”


While Pence decided to praise the governor, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Kemp for “arguing with” Trump rather than being against the indictment.

Trump has promised that a report next week will prove his claims about election fraud in the state and said he believes there will be “a complete EXONERATION!”

“They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!” Trump added.

Maire Clayton
Maire Clayton graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a degree in English and Psychology. She joined The Western Journal in 2022.




