A video of Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman has been making the rounds on social media this week.

Fetterman, who has served as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor since 2019, is the Democratic nominee for the 2022 U.S. Senate election.

On Friday, the lieutenant governor held his first public rally since suffering a stroke roughly three months prior, according to The Associated Press.

Highlights from the rally have many questioning whether the Democrat is fit to run for office.

At several points in the speech, Fetterman appeared to have trouble forming coherent sentences.

The jumbled, disjointed, incoherent quotes that stood out the most were as follows:

“And you can count on us… eliminate the filibuster, eliminate the filibuster and let’s get some stuff done for America.”

“If you… come out, and step with us. We will be able to stand with you in D.C.”

“One of the differences between me and Dr. Oz, he has 10 mansions. I gave away the lieutenant governor governor in Pennsylvania, the only lieutenant governor in the history to do that.”

John Fetterman is not okay. pic.twitter.com/3xiQwiBaT3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 15, 2022

“John Fetterman is not okay,” outspoken conservative Greg Price wrote on Twitter.

Others took to social media to voice their concerns over Fetterman as well.

This guy is either more stoned than Nikki Fried, more cognitively damaged than Joe Biden, or both. https://t.co/Ym5BPEYtfy — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 15, 2022

“This guy is either more stoned than Nikki Fried, more cognitively damaged than Joe Biden, or both,” former NYPD officer John Cardillo wrote.

.@JohnFetterman had one campaign event (which the media heralded as the second coming of Jesus Christ) in which he could barely make it through an 8 minute speech. He has no more events scheduled. He hasn’t taken questions from reporters. He hasn’t sat for a real interview. https://t.co/HNAvUmrLx8 — Chris Hartline (@ChrisHartline) August 15, 2022

“@JohnFetterman had one campaign event (which the media heralded as the second coming of Jesus Christ) in which he could barely make it through an 8 minute speech,” Christ Hartline wrote, the communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

“He has no more events scheduled. He hasn’t taken questions from reporters. He hasn’t sat for a real interview.”

According to Fetterman’s Republican opponent for the Pennsylvania seat, Dr. Memet Oz, the Democrat has refused multiple invitations to debate.

