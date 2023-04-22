Pentagon Expert Testifies on Video Showing Speeding UFO in Combat Zone: 'I'm Concerned'

Declassified video of an unidentified object zipping above a Middle East combat zone last year is a puzzle, an expert told Congress this week.

The footage, shot from an American drone, shows a spherical object moving quickly. zooming across the sky above an active military zone.

“This is essentially all the data we have of this event,” Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Pentagon’s new All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office said, according to the New York Post.“It’s going to be virtually impossible to fully identify that just based off that video.”







Speaking to the Senate Armed Services Committee, he said his office does not believe the object posed any “apparent threat to airborne-asset safety.”

Kirkpatrick said the 2022 sighting was consistent with “other metallic orb observations in the region,” according to Fox News.

There’s “no demonstration of enigmatic technical capabilities,” he said,” according to Fox News.

He said his office has about 650 of what are being termed Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, according to the Post.

To date, he said, there is no suspicion aliens are connected to the UFOs.

“AARO has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the known laws of physics,” he said, according to the Post. He added that most reported objects are “balloons, aerial systems, clutter, natural phenomena or other readily explainable sources.”

“In the event sufficient scientific data were ever obtained that a UAP encountered can only be explained by extraterrestrial origin, we are committed to working with our interagency partners at NASA to appropriately inform the U.S. Government’s leadership of its findings,” he said, according to ABC.







“Part of what we have to do as we go through these, especially the ones that show signatures of advanced technical capability, is determine if there’s a foreign nexus,” he said.

“That’s really hard if what we observe doesn’t have a Chinese or Russian flag on the side of it,” he said.

“I am concerned about what that nexus is,” Kirkpatrick said.

“I have indicators that some are related to foreign capabilities,” he said.

Kirkpatrick warned that nations such as China “are not waiting” and are “advancing quickly,” according to Fox News.

“They are less risk-adverse at technical advancement than we are. They are willing to try things and see if they work,” Kirkpatrick said.

“Are there capabilities that can be employed within an ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) or weapons fashion? Absolutely. Do I have evidence that they’re doing this in these cases? No, but I have concerning indicators,” he said.

