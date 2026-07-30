Perversion: Tim Walz Funded Trans Dolls With Interchangeable Genitals for Children as Young as 4 to Play With

If there’s a hill the left will die on, it is talking to children about sexuality.

Not only will they talk about it, encouraging youth to mutilate themselves with surgeries and hormones, but they will use your tax dollars to fund their efforts.

The latest manifestation of those efforts comes from Minnesota as Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has reportedly been funding transgender dolls in classrooms.

The dolls have removable internal and external genitalia, along with accessories and clothing.

The New York Post wrote Saturday that these dolls will be coming to classrooms for children as young as four this fall. The “MyGender Dolls” were featured at a conference in 2024 and hope to “make gender fun.”

They’ll be available for school counselors, teachers, mental health workers, and pediatricians, but it’s unclear if parents or children can acquire their own. The dolls are now a commercial product, but began as a project at the University of Minnesota Medical School by two psychologists.

The New York Post said the school receives $15 million per year from Walz to “increase the medical school’s research capacity” and “ensure its national prominence.”

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The doll company now has a website, indeed saying their goal is to “make gender fun!”

“Our award-winning dolls and services are community-informed, research-driven, culturally-attuned, and grounded in gender-affirming clinical practice,” the website said.

Images of the dolls have begun circulating social media platform X.

🚨Minnesota’s “MyGender Dolls” include interchangeable body parts, including removable genitalia, and are intended for children as young as 4 to explore “gender identity”. How did this ever become acceptable? pic.twitter.com/HoEVOAGMt8 — CitizenGO (@CitizenGO) July 28, 2026

Professor Dianne Berg, a co-founder of the project, reportedly told Discovery Magazine in a now-deleted article, “Everyone should be learning that there’s diversity in gender identity and that what makes you real is not what your body parts are, but how you think and feel.”

For Berg, “everyone” means young children who are over a decade away from being able to make important life decisions.

The left’s playbook has not changed in over a century.

Soviet Premier Vladimir Lenin said, “Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”

Indoctrination starts at a young, vulnerable age in hopes of making lifelong ideologues.

Astoundingly, the degeneracy and evil espoused by communists has arguably gotten worse. These people want to talk to children about sex.

They also want to do so in private.

In January, with an ongoing fraud scandal centering around his state’s Somali community garnering national attention, Fox News reported Walz said this was the end. “I will never run for an elected office again. Never again,” he declared.

Given these fraud allegations and gender ideology efforts, he will leave quite the poor — and disturbing — legacy.

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