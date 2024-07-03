Share
Commentary

PETA Makes a Huge Mistake Right Before the Fourth of July

 By Jared Harris  July 3, 2024 at 9:40am
Share

The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals shot itself in the foot with an anti-burger post made just before the Fourth of July holiday.

As everyone knows, the one thing you don’t do before Independence Day is mock Americans for grilling burgers.

Unfortunately for PETA, this is exactly what the group did Tuesday in a post on the social media platform X.

The post featured a picture titled “meat-eater logic,” a smug and ham-fisted attack on people who would choose to eat burgers this holiday.

In the image’s sequence, people are horrified when offered burgers made out of horse, dolphin and puppy.

Trending:
Haitian Immigrant Who's Charged with Raping a Child at Shelter Released on $500 Bail Despite ICE Pleas

The last panel has a man looking more than happy to eat a “dead cow burger.”

It’s hard to imagine how PETA saw this post succeeding, but user responses proved the group made a huge mistake.

The replies were flooded with photos of burgers and meats, and unlike Sen. Chuck Schumer, it’s clear these people can cook.

Related:
PETA's Demand for 'Ten Vegan Commandments' to Be Posted in Classrooms Goes Off the Rails as Superintendent Pulls Out a Burger

This isn’t the first time PETA has blundered while trying to get people to eliminate meat from a meal.

On International Sushi Day, the group posted a picture of a “sad” crab begging not to be eaten.

Will you be grilling this Independence Day?

The crustacean was depicted thinking about sushi, and the post said, “He doesn’t belong on your plate.”

The post was quickly fact-checked as the sushi pictured contained no crab.

It appeared PETA also used a font reserved for Apple and Apple app developers to make the post.

Independence Day is not the only American holiday exploited by the group.

The activist organization’s account targeted Thanksgiving last year, posting an image of a group of anthropomorphized turkeys gathered at a dinner table preparing to eat a cooked human.

“We’re lucky turkeys would never do this to us — you don’t have to do it to them, either,” PETA’s post said.

This post was also called out by a fact check pointing out that turkeys are not vegetarians. The birds eat mice, lizards, frogs and other small critters. It’s reasonable to say if humans were only a few inches tall, we’d be on their menu as well.

The trend against PETA is clear. If the group wants to keep pushing an anti-meat line, it must prepare to be grilled.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




PETA Makes a Huge Mistake Right Before the Fourth of July
Vet Has Disturbing Realization After Spotting Tell-Tale 'Floating Rib' in Photo of RFK Jr. and a Barbecued Carcass
Replacing Biden Won't Solve Democrats' Problems - Look Who Will Inherit His Campaign War Chest
Elderly Woman Found Living Among Dozens of Feral Wolf-Dog Hybrids in US
Satellite Spots Troubling Sign Just 70 Miles from Major U.S. Base - China Is on the Move
See more...

Conversation