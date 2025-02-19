Share
Commentary

Old PETA Post Goes Viral After Social Media Notices How Ridiculous It - And Organization - Is

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 19, 2025 at 5:30am
Share

Is People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals just a bunch of rabid carnivores pulling the world’s greatest cultural long con on all of us?

Let’s put it this way: If that’s not the case, they could certainly fool us. And they’ve been doing it for quite some time, as a two-year-old post from the group on X is going viral after people noticed just how ridiculous it is.

The question that PETA asked users of the social media platform: Would you eat a Tyrannosaurus rex? If you wouldn’t, you shouldn’t eat at Chick-fil-A — or at any chicken-serving joint, for that matter.

“Think twice before ordering that chicken sandwich… T-Rexes wouldn’t approve of you eating their descendants,” the post read.

The post linked to a New Scientist report, which noted that scientists “compared sequences of a collagen protein recovered from a 68 million-year old T. rex fossil and a half-million year old mastodon (a kind of extinct elephant) with those same sequences from 21 modern animals — including chicken, alligator, elephant and human.”

The conclusion? “For the most part, the collagen tree captured relationships palaeontologists and evolutionary biologists had little reason to doubt, including T. rex‘s kinship to birds and the mastodon’s ancestry to elephants.”

However, the study “firms up the dinosaur’s avian lineage,” New Scientist reported, even though the scientist who led the study admitted “[p]alaeontologists have known this overall connection. We have now confirmed it with molecular data.”

Do you support PETA?

Washington Examiner writer Brad Polumbo was one of the ones who resurrected this post from June 2023 this week, however, noting that … actually, maybe eating a T-rex might not be a bad idea, contra PETA:

In fact, I bet it tastes just like chicken … oh, wait, that’s kind of the point.

Moreover, other X users said that wouldn’t be the only dinosaur they’d munch upon:

Related:
Fact Check: Is Video of Butterball Employees Abusing Turkeys Accurate? No

In fact, you might as well eat it before it ate you. In fact, shouldn’t PETA be lecturing the Tyrannosaurus for its meat-eating habits? It consumed a lot more than humans, when it existed.

The point, of course, is that this is the kind of stuff that’s supposed to turn us off meat, not turn us off PETA — yet it does exactly the opposite. This is going viral again because it’s so clearly absurd and nonsensical, you’re wondering if it’s a situationist critique of veganism.

More recently, for example, PETA tried to turn Americans off chicken wings during Super Bowl Sunday:

It’s worth noting that, if an angry chicken starts acting threatening in my house like this, I’m availing myself of my Second Amendment rights. Makes wing preparation messier, but better safe than sorry.

This, in other words, is the best that PETA can do to convince you of the unethical nature of eating animals or animal products. And they wonder why we continue to eat meat, undeterred.

In fact, all this post made me think is this: If they know what outlets sell Tyrannosaurus rex meat, could they please do us a service for once and let us in on where it’s available? Thanks in advance.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Old PETA Post Goes Viral After Social Media Notices How Ridiculous It - And Organization - Is
Trump's FBI Nominee Clears Huge Hurdle, Secures Major GOP Endorsement
AP Reporter Nailed Over Wild Lie About DOGE, Trots Out the 'Elon's a Nazi' Narrative in Desperate Attempt to Distract
Ultra Elite Americans Face Painful Hit as Trump to Ax Insane Tax Break That Never Should Have Existed
NY Gov Threatens to Remove NYC Mayor Over Indictments - But Notice the Suspicious Timing
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation