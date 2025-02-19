Old PETA Post Goes Viral After Social Media Notices How Ridiculous It - And Organization - Is

Is People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals just a bunch of rabid carnivores pulling the world’s greatest cultural long con on all of us?

Let’s put it this way: If that’s not the case, they could certainly fool us. And they’ve been doing it for quite some time, as a two-year-old post from the group on X is going viral after people noticed just how ridiculous it is.

The question that PETA asked users of the social media platform: Would you eat a Tyrannosaurus rex? If you wouldn’t, you shouldn’t eat at Chick-fil-A — or at any chicken-serving joint, for that matter.

“Think twice before ordering that chicken sandwich… T-Rexes wouldn’t approve of you eating their descendants,” the post read.

Think twice before ordering that chicken sandwich… T-Rexes wouldn’t approve of you eating their descendants 👉 https://t.co/cxlUXI2HhY #DinosaurDay pic.twitter.com/GauRbTwjju — PETA (@peta) June 1, 2023

The post linked to a New Scientist report, which noted that scientists “compared sequences of a collagen protein recovered from a 68 million-year old T. rex fossil and a half-million year old mastodon (a kind of extinct elephant) with those same sequences from 21 modern animals — including chicken, alligator, elephant and human.”

The conclusion? “For the most part, the collagen tree captured relationships palaeontologists and evolutionary biologists had little reason to doubt, including T. rex‘s kinship to birds and the mastodon’s ancestry to elephants.”

However, the study “firms up the dinosaur’s avian lineage,” New Scientist reported, even though the scientist who led the study admitted “[p]alaeontologists have known this overall connection. We have now confirmed it with molecular data.”

Washington Examiner writer Brad Polumbo was one of the ones who resurrected this post from June 2023 this week, however, noting that … actually, maybe eating a T-rex might not be a bad idea, contra PETA:

ok.. but what if you would also eat a t-rex? pic.twitter.com/AfEWd01CWr — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) February 18, 2025

In fact, I bet it tastes just like chicken … oh, wait, that’s kind of the point.

Moreover, other X users said that wouldn’t be the only dinosaur they’d munch upon:

of course i would eat a t-rex. hell, you should try my velociraptor egg frittata. pic.twitter.com/9sdjODy5Hk — el gato malo (@boriquagato) February 18, 2025

Given the chance, most would eat a t-Rex before it ate them. Chicken is an even better option. Safer & such. https://t.co/gHDJVG41gj — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) February 19, 2025

doesnt make that much sense to say if you would not eat X you would not eat Y where Y has evolved for a long time away from X. peta’s logic is broken. how conscious is a t-rex should be the question. https://t.co/MTapqANA8N — Jude Gomila (@judegomila) February 19, 2025

I would absolutely eat a t-rex. https://t.co/oftppBSpc4 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 19, 2025

In fact, you might as well eat it before it ate you. In fact, shouldn’t PETA be lecturing the Tyrannosaurus for its meat-eating habits? It consumed a lot more than humans, when it existed.

The point, of course, is that this is the kind of stuff that’s supposed to turn us off meat, not turn us off PETA — yet it does exactly the opposite. This is going viral again because it’s so clearly absurd and nonsensical, you’re wondering if it’s a situationist critique of veganism.

More recently, for example, PETA tried to turn Americans off chicken wings during Super Bowl Sunday:

Fowl play! Over 350 million chickens lose every #SuperBowl. Let them keep their wings. #SBLIX pic.twitter.com/tCPszizeIe — PETA (@peta) February 9, 2025

It’s worth noting that, if an angry chicken starts acting threatening in my house like this, I’m availing myself of my Second Amendment rights. Makes wing preparation messier, but better safe than sorry.

This, in other words, is the best that PETA can do to convince you of the unethical nature of eating animals or animal products. And they wonder why we continue to eat meat, undeterred.

In fact, all this post made me think is this: If they know what outlets sell Tyrannosaurus rex meat, could they please do us a service for once and let us in on where it’s available? Thanks in advance.

