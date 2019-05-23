SECTIONS
Pete Buttigieg Claims President Trump Faked a Disability To Dodge Serving in Vietnam

By Molly Prince
Published May 23, 2019 at 3:00pm
Modified May 24, 2019 at 1:23pm
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg accused President Donald Trump on Thursday of “exploiting the system” by fabricating a disability to bypass the draft and avoid military service.

“I have a pretty dim view of [Trump’s] decision to use his privileged status to fake a disability in order to avoid serving in Vietnam,” Buttigieg said during an interview for Washington Post Live.

When pressed harder about whether he believes Trump actually faked a disability, the South Bend mayor replied, “Do you believe he has a disability?”

“I don’t mean to trivialize disability but I think that’s exactly what he did.”

Trump was diagnosed with bone spurs in 1968, which allowed him to receive a medical exemption for the Vietnam War draft, reported The New York Times.

He received four prior education deferments while he was studying at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Manipulating the ability to get a diagnosis I mean, if he were a conscientious objector, I’d admire that,” Buttigieg said.

“But this is somebody who it’s fairly obvious to most of us took advantage of that fact that he was the child of a multimillionaire, in order to pretend to be disabled so that somebody could go to war in his place.

“I know that that drudges up old wounds from a complicated time during a complicated war,” he said.

“I’m also old enough to remember when Conservatives talked about character.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







