SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Peter Strzok Has National Affair, Describes Himself as ‘Husband’ in Newly Created Twitter Bio

By Erin Shortall
at 10:11am
Print

Peter Strzok recently created a new Twitter account and altered the bio to primarily express his role as a “husband” and “father,” despite his confirmed and well-known affair with past co-FBI agent Lisa Page.

screenshot @petestrzok/Twitter

Strzok and Page were two of the main FBI investigators on both the investigations of Hilary’s email scandal and the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, which has never been confirmed.

After serving in the FBI for 22 years, Strzok’s lack of professionalism was highlighted when over 50,000 text messages were uncovered between him and Page throughout the presidential election, as well as the Trump administration, according to Fox News.

These messages were found to be mostly anti-Trump in nature. Specifically, Page once asked Strzok if he believed Trump would ever become president, to which he responded, “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.”

TRENDING: Utility Co. Blames Global Warming for Wildfires, Fails to Mention It Started 12 of Them

Do you think he will delete this bio?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

After these findings were uncovered, Page and Strzok’s investigation into Clinton’s emails and the 2016 election were immediately controversial and biased in nature, due to their revealed anarchy against the president while they were serving their country on the FBI.

While it was never exactly proven that their expressed political bias directly affected their investigations, it was enough to taint the reputation of the FBI in their evidence and credibility.

Even so, according to The Washington Post, “one called Trump an ‘idiot,’ another a ‘enormous d——‘ and a third ‘a f—ing idiot.'”

President Donald Trump made his feelings quite clear in a Tweet when these messages were first unsurfaced:

Following this turn-of-events, it was revealed that in addition to the uncovered messages, Strzok was also deceiving his wife and family by having an affair with Page.

Page, who left the FBI in May, was quite cooperative with her subpoena to appear in a private interview and was allegedly credible.

According to The Washington Post, Page explained that “the predominant reason that we communicated on our work phones was because we were trying to keep our affair a secret from our spouses.”

Strzok was fired from the FBI on Monday over the anti-Trump text messages.

RELATED: Strzok Made More Money 24 Hours After Firing Than Most Americans Make in Five Years

According to reports, Strzok’s firing came at the direct behest of Deputy Director David L. Bowdich.

“Deputy Director of the FBI overruled the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and departed from established precedent by firing 21-year FBI veteran Peter Strzok,” Goelman claims.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chuck Ross

Omarosa Manigault has an expression of intense interest at the briefing.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Interview Turns Brutal as Host Asks Omarosa Very Simple Questions from Her Book

The Western Journal

(AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago)

Deadly Earthquake Lifts Island by Nearly a Foot

The Western Journal

Trump DefenseHans Pennink/AP Photo

Trump Signs Bill Named After Sen. McCain, Still Finds Way To Troll Rival

The Western Journal

Andrew CuomoSeth Wenig/AP Photo

Cuomo Accidentally Confesses to Federal Crime During Speech

Kyle Perisic

Two websites are taking crowds away from Facebook and Twitter because of their lack of bias.Chesnot/Getty Images

Facebook Challenger Has Something Zuckerberg Doesn’t Offer: Freedom

Tim Pearce

California WildfireMike Nelson/AFP/Getty Images

Trump Administration Taking the Fight to California Over ‘Bad Environmental Laws’

Kevin Daley

Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, meets with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) at the U.S. Capitol on August 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Mainstream Media Throws In the Towel, Accepts Kavanaugh’s Inevitability as SCOTUS Justice

Jack Davis

Hillary Clinton speaks onstage during OZY Fest 2018 at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 21, 2018 in New York City.Brad Barket/Getty Images for Ozy Media

New Evidence Points to Clinton Operatives Colluding with Russians To Frame Trump Campaign

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.