Peter Strzok Has National Affair, Describes Himself as ‘Husband’ in Newly Created Twitter Bio

Peter Strzok recently created a new Twitter account and altered the bio to primarily express his role as a “husband” and “father,” despite his confirmed and well-known affair with past co-FBI agent Lisa Page.

Strzok and Page were two of the main FBI investigators on both the investigations of Hilary’s email scandal and the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, which has never been confirmed.

After serving in the FBI for 22 years, Strzok’s lack of professionalism was highlighted when over 50,000 text messages were uncovered between him and Page throughout the presidential election, as well as the Trump administration, according to Fox News.

These messages were found to be mostly anti-Trump in nature. Specifically, Page once asked Strzok if he believed Trump would ever become president, to which he responded, “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.”

After these findings were uncovered, Page and Strzok’s investigation into Clinton’s emails and the 2016 election were immediately controversial and biased in nature, due to their revealed anarchy against the president while they were serving their country on the FBI.

While it was never exactly proven that their expressed political bias directly affected their investigations, it was enough to taint the reputation of the FBI in their evidence and credibility.

Even so, according to The Washington Post, “one called Trump an ‘idiot,’ another a ‘enormous d——‘ and a third ‘a f—ing idiot.'”

President Donald Trump made his feelings quite clear in a Tweet when these messages were first unsurfaced:

How can the Rigged Witch Hunt proceed when it was started, influenced and worked on, for an extended period of time, by former FBI Agent/Lover Peter Strzok? Read his hate filled and totally biased Emails and the answer is clear! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2018

Following this turn-of-events, it was revealed that in addition to the uncovered messages, Strzok was also deceiving his wife and family by having an affair with Page.

Page, who left the FBI in May, was quite cooperative with her subpoena to appear in a private interview and was allegedly credible.

According to The Washington Post, Page explained that “the predominant reason that we communicated on our work phones was because we were trying to keep our affair a secret from our spouses.”

Strzok was fired from the FBI on Monday over the anti-Trump text messages.

Agent Peter Strzok was just fired from the FBI – finally. The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer. Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction – I just fight back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

According to reports, Strzok’s firing came at the direct behest of Deputy Director David L. Bowdich.

“Deputy Director of the FBI overruled the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and departed from established precedent by firing 21-year FBI veteran Peter Strzok,” Goelman claims.

