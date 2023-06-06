Share
From left, golf stars Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson walk during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on Nov. 10, 2020.
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Agree to Merger in Stunning Turn of Events

 By The Associated Press  June 6, 2023 at 7:12am
The most disruptive year in golf ended Tuesday when the PGA Tour and the European tour agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests, creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf around the world.

As part of the deal, the sides are dropping all lawsuits involving LIV Golf against one another effective immediately.

Still to be determined is how players such as Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf for nine-figure bonuses, can rejoin the PGA Tour after this year.

Also unknown was what form the LIV Golf League would take in 2024.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a memo to players that a thorough evaluation would determine how to integrate team golf into the game.

The agreement combines the Public Investment Fund’s golf-related commercial businesses and rights — including LIV Golf — with those of the PGA and European tours.

The new entity has not been named.

“They were going down their path, we were going down ours, and after a lot of introspection you realize all this tension in the game is not a good thing,” Monahan said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.

“We have a responsibility to our tour and to the game, and we felt like the time was right to have that conversation,” he said.

Is this a good move for the PGA Tour?

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, will join the board of the PGA Tour, which continues to operate its tournaments.

Al-Rumayyan will be chairman of the new commercial group, with Monahan as the CEO and the PGA Tour having a majority stake in the new venture.

The PIF will invest in the commercial venture.

“Today is a very exciting day for this special game and the people it touches around the world,” Al-Rumayyan said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with the PGA TOUR to leverage PIF’s unparalleled success and track record of unlocking value and bringing innovation and global best practices to business and sectors worldwide.

“We are committed to unifying, promoting and growing the game of golf around the world and offering the highest-quality product to the many millions of long-time fans globally, while cultivating new fans.

“There is no question that the LIV model has been positively transformative for golf. We believe there are opportunities for the game to evolve while also maintaining its storied history and tradition. This partnership represents the best opportunity to extend and increase the impact of golf for all.”

Monahan said the decision came together over the last seven weeks.

