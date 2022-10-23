Parler Share
Photographer Snaps Ultra Close-Up of Ant - Have You Ever Seen Anything Else This Terrifying?

 By Bryan Chai  October 23, 2022 at 4:37am
With all of the CGI and masterful photo editing technology that exists in today’s world, people often forget that the strangest, scariest, and most mystifying designs can be found literally in our own backyard.

Take, for example, a recent viral photo of an ant. Yes, an ant. Those tiny insects you don’t even really think about anymore.

Lithuanian wildlife photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas submitted his harrowing image for the 48th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. Nikon describes the competition as a way to “recognize and applaud the efforts of those involved with photography through light microscope.”

Nikon actually touts the competition as “the leading showcase for photomicrographers from the widest array of scientific disciplines.”

Kavaliauskas’s photo instantly garnered attention, and it’s easy to see why:

Shockingly, the photo of the ant didn’t even crack the top 20 or Honorable Mention of the competition, despite easily being the most viral photo to come out of it. (First place went to the photographer who captured an image of the embryonic hand of a Madagascar giant day gecko. So, clearly, the competition was stiff.)

However, it was considered one of the “Images of Distinction,” so the ant photo didn’t go without any recognition.

Do you like insects?

But Kavaliauskas didn’t seem particularly bothered about the lack of winning. No, Kavaliauskas seems to work in photography to be closer to God’s masterpieces.

“The main goal of photography is to be a discoverer,” Kavaliauskas told Insider. “I am fascinated by the Creator’s masterpieces and the opportunity to see God’s designs.”

You can see plenty of God’s other creative beauties on the competition’s official site, but here are some incredible photos that were also a part of the Nikon competition.

Here’s a Daddy Long Legs practically posing for a shoot:

Here’s a particularly violent one of a tiger beetle crushing the skull of an unlucky fly:

And here are some throat lozenges (they’re actually moth eggs):

Again, and this can’t be stressed enough, none of the above images were created by a massive film studio like Marvel with an unlimited budget for computer-generated imagery.

Speaking of Marvel, “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn took to Twitter to make an important distinction about the viral photo, and it’s a distinction worth mentioning.

The viral photo showcases what appears to be sinister-looking eyes, but they are, in fact, the ant’s antennae. You actually don’t see the ant’s eyes or open mandible in the viral photo.

The picture on the right shows you a much less zoomed-in (but no less creepy) picture of where the ant’s eyes actually are. In a weird way, the viral photo appears to be a close-up of what would amount to the ant’s “nose.”

But ant anatomy notwithstanding, Kavaliauskas’ photo is still an incredible glimpse at the meticulous crafting that God put into His work when creating life. Kavaliauskas may not have won the competition, but if the mission was to gain a better appreciation and understanding of God’s works?

Mission accomplished.

