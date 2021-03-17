Login
Marvel Announces New Gay Captain America Who Is 'Inspired by the Heroes of the Queer Community'

By Erin Coates
Published March 17, 2021 at 12:28pm
Marvel Comics has announced its newest hero: A gay, teen Captain America who will make his debut at the beginning of June.

Aaron Fischer will be featured in Marvel’s new limited series titled “The United States of Captain America,” which will be released as part of the 80th-anniversary celebration of the superhero, according to the New York Daily News.

The current face of Captain America, Steve Rogers, will team up with Captain Americas from the past in the new series and travel across America in search of his stolen shield.

“As they go on their road trip, they will discover ‘everyday people from all walks of life’ who have taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities,” the outlet reported.

The first issue, co-written by Jushua Trujillo and featuring artwork by Jan Bazaldua, will honor Pride Month with Fischer’s debut.

“Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders and everyday folks pushing for a better life,” Trujillo said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“He stands for the oppressed and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”

Do you think woke politics are ruining comics?

Fischer, designed by Bazaldua, has a mask similar to Captain America’s and wears overalls with a white star printed on them.

He also has tattoos, piercings and a mohawk haircut.

“I really enjoyed designing him and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society,” Bazaludua said.

“While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day. I hope people like the end result!”

Marvel described Fischer as its “new LGBTQ+ hero” and a “fearless teen who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the unhoused.”

Additional issues of “The United States of Captain America” will be written by different creative teams and will build on new heroes introduced in the main story, IGN reported.

These new heroes will show how everyday people can be superheroes in their own communities.

The first issue featuring Fischer will be released on June 2, both digitally and in print.

Disney bought Marvel Entertainment in 2009 for $4 billion and accelerated a number of movies starring Marvel characters, according to Investopedia.

While Disney has control over characters like Captain America and the rest of the Avengers, it still does not own the complete rights to characters like Spider-Man, The Hulk and Venom, according to DigitalSpy.

