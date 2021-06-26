When it comes to making the difficult decision to rehome a pet, there are several proper ways to find a new owner and plenty of wrong ways.

Responsible individuals often personally look for another pet lover to take on the animal or contact a rescue or shelter if they’re in dire straits.

Dumping a grossly overweight animal in front of a random person’s house in a wire cage on a 107-degree day is certainly not the way to do it — but that’s exactly how “Cupcake” was found, according to KLAS-TV.







A bewildered Las Vegas man saw the poor creature outside his home on June 2, dumped in the crate. She had overgrown hooves, dirty ears and was barely able to walk.

Animal control took the 175-pound potbelly pig to The Animal Foundation, which has been caring for her ever since, thanks to the ministrations of a pig specialist.







“We knew just the person to call for help: Dr. Taylor Parker at Lone Mountain Animal Hospital,” The Animal Foundation posted on Facebook. “The self-proclaimed piggy doctor graciously donated her time to give Cupcake the care she so desperately needs.

“With a nail trim and portioned meals, Cupcake is on the road to recovery.”







While Cupcake is not available for adoption just yet, her pitiable story has touched many hearts and gotten the attention of prospective owners. After finally receiving proper care, her future is looking promising.

According to a comment made by The Animal Foundation on its own post, Cupcake should weigh around 150 pounds, so she’s got her work cut out for her. The organization also said that, currently, she’s “so obese she can hardly move.”

“She will need a caring owner who will help her on her weight loss journey and show her the love she deserves,” the post continued. “Once Cupcake loses weight, it will be easier for her to walk, not to mention, more enjoyable.”







“While we can’t erase the trauma and abandonment that Cupcake has experienced, we are doing everything we can to make up for it with love,” the foundation added.

“Some, like Cupcake, need extra time and specialized care before they can find their happily ever after.”

Several people, including self-identified experienced pet pig owners, have commented on The Animal Foundation’s post to express their interest in giving the potbelly pig a forever home, so it looks like Cupcake will get snapped up in no time.

