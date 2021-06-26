Path 27
Lifestyle

Pig 'So Obese She Can Hardly Move' Found Abandoned in Dog Crate on 107-Degree Day

Amanda Thomason June 26, 2021 at 8:37am
Path 27

When it comes to making the difficult decision to rehome a pet, there are several proper ways to find a new owner and plenty of wrong ways.

Responsible individuals often personally look for another pet lover to take on the animal or contact a rescue or shelter if they’re in dire straits.

Dumping a grossly overweight animal in front of a random person’s house in a wire cage on a 107-degree day is certainly not the way to do it — but that’s exactly how “Cupcake” was found, according to KLAS-TV.



A bewildered Las Vegas man saw the poor creature outside his home on June 2, dumped in the crate. She had overgrown hooves, dirty ears and was barely able to walk.

Trending:
Woke Restaurant Adds New Charge to Receipt, Sparking Outrage

Animal control took the 175-pound potbelly pig to The Animal Foundation, which has been caring for her ever since, thanks to the ministrations of a pig specialist.



“We knew just the person to call for help: Dr. Taylor Parker at Lone Mountain Animal Hospital,” The Animal Foundation posted on Facebook. “The self-proclaimed piggy doctor graciously donated her time to give Cupcake the care she so desperately needs.

“With a nail trim and portioned meals, Cupcake is on the road to recovery.”



While Cupcake is not available for adoption just yet, her pitiable story has touched many hearts and gotten the attention of prospective owners. After finally receiving proper care, her future is looking promising.

According to a comment made by The Animal Foundation on its own post, Cupcake should weigh around 150 pounds, so she’s got her work cut out for her. The organization also said that, currently, she’s “so obese she can hardly move.”

“She will need a caring owner who will help her on her weight loss journey and show her the love she deserves,” the post continued. “Once Cupcake loses weight, it will be easier for her to walk, not to mention, more enjoyable.”



Related:
Couple Floating Down River Sees Splashing Near Shore, Springs Into Action in the Nick of Time

“While we can’t erase the trauma and abandonment that Cupcake has experienced, we are doing everything we can to make up for it with love,” the foundation added.

“Some, like Cupcake, need extra time and specialized care before they can find their happily ever after.”

Several people, including self-identified experienced pet pig owners, have commented on The Animal Foundation’s post to express their interest in giving the potbelly pig a forever home, so it looks like Cupcake will get snapped up in no time.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Pig 'So Obese She Can Hardly Move' Found Abandoned in Dog Crate on 107-Degree Day
Heroic Police Officers Stop 'Visibly Distraught' Woman from Jumping Off Bridge
Family Reunites Woman with Mother's Ashes After Finding Unique Heart-Shaped Pendant on the Ground
Mom Says 911 Failed to Answer Calls as 2-Year-Old Turned Blue in Arms, Rushed to Hospital by Neighbor
Man Credits 'The Office' TV Show with Helping Him Save His Daughter's Life
See more...

Conversation