Pilot Puts Out Mayday Call Before Plane Bursts Into Flames on Interstate

A pilot and flight student survived after their plane crashed in Asheville, North, Carolina, Thursday night.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. on the I-26 highway near the Asheville Regional Airport, according to WRAL-TV.

Both escaped with non-life-threatening injuries, WLOS-TV reported.

WRAL noted the pilot was speaking with air traffic control before the emergency landing on the road.

Shortly after the landing, the plane burst into flames.

Two passengers are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a small plane caught fire after a forced landing near Interstate 16 in Asheville, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/gFM2HNZ7Lx — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 15, 2023

The pilot reportedly said, “Mayday, mayday,” according to WRAL per radio traffic from LiveATC.net.

“Looks like, honestly, with our best glide we’re probably not going to make it, so if there’s anything else nearby you see that may get us some upflow, let us know.”

The two were on a training flight with LIFT, the Leadership in Flight Training Academy.

A representative told the outlet, “Our certificated flight instructor used their training and experience to land the aircraft without serious injury to themselves or any injury to persons on the ground.

“We are proud of the skill and composure our pilot and flight student demonstrated throughout the event and grateful to the first responders who attended to the scene to aid our pilots and secure the site.”

WARNING: The following video contains language that some may find offensive.

A plane with 2 people on board crashed into the I-26 highway in Asheville, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/5WwodiW6QR — 𝓐𝓵𝓫𝓮𝓻𝓽 𝓢𝓪𝓶 (@AlbertSam786067) December 15, 2023



The Federal Aviation Administration said on its website the plane was a single-engine Diamond DA-40.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the plane hit a power line as it landed on the highway, according to WLOS.

In the process, a wing hit a tractor-trailer.

“Plane is on the ground and the two passengers made it out before it caught on fire,” the tower reportedly said at the time.

The crash caused the highway to close, with it partially opening back up as of Friday morning.

The FAA stated there is an open investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation and will share any updates regarding it.

