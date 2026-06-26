Pilot Teams Up with Daughter on His Final Flight for Southwest

A retiring Southwest pilot teamed up with his daughter — a newly minted Southwest pilot — for his final flight this week.

Captain Jim Curtis took his final flight Sunday with his daughter Julia in the co-pilot’s seat of the Boeing 737.

Julia Curtis made a special announcement to the passengers on board Flight 2958 from Las Vegas to Oakland, California.

She explained that it was the captain’s 65th birthday, which meant he was required by law to stop flying commercial airliners.

“I’m really honored to be his first officer today, because Captain Curtis has been a mentor for me my entire life,” she said. “In fact, he inspired me to be a pilot.”

“On top of becoming a pilot, he also helped teach me how to walk, how to talk, how to ride a bike, how to throw a baseball, how to drive a car, and, probably most importantly, he taught me to carry myself with humility, kindness, and integrity, both in and out of work.”

That’s when she revealed to the passengers that “Captain Curtis is also my dad.”

The crowd responded with cheers and applause.







Julia Curtis detailed her dad’s 43-year career, which started with 21 years in the U.S. Air Force before he joined Southwest Airlines 22 years ago.

During that time, he logged over 18,000 hours of flight time.

“Growing up with my dad as a pilot was the best,” she said.

“He loved his career, loves flying, and that’s why I wanted to follow in his footsteps.”

“My dream was always to fly at Southwest, just because I saw firsthand how amazing the airline was — grew up with it; it felt like family.”

She joined the company’s Destination 225 program and has been a Southwest pilot for about four months, according to People.

Her proud dad voiced his approval for his daughter’s career choice.

“It’s been a long career. It’s been a good one,” he said. “I know what this job has done for me, and I think it’ll do the same for her.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.