NFL Star Heroically Steps in When Fellow Passenger Had Medical Emergency During Flight

 By George C. Upper III  February 1, 2024 at 1:33pm
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews stepped in Thursday morning when a passenger on his Southwest flight to Phoenix from Baltimore experienced a medical emergency.

Fellow passenger Andrew Springs posted about the event on his X account, calling the event “genuinely scary.”

Springs explained that the medical professionals assisting the female passenger were unable to identify the cause behind her dropping vital signs. And then Andrews stepped in with an idea.

It wasn’t clear whether low blood sugar was, in fact, the cause of the woman’s distress, but Andrews not only volunteered the use of his testing kit, but also helped the doctor and nurse working with the woman to administer it.

“As he has done is whole career,” Springs wrote, “[Andrews] stepped up in a huge moment when people needed him most. Watching complete strangers spring into action to help save someone’s life is truly amazing.”

The three-time Pro Bowler issued a statement through the Ravens’ X account calling the woman’s doctor and nurse the “real heroes.”

“In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the plane,” he said. “Thankfully they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed.”

According to NFL.com, the 28-year-old tight end was only 9 when he was first diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

“He’s been unhindered by the disease, though, rising to the top of the ranks at his position,” the organization wrote in 2018 prior to Andrews being drafted by the Ravens in the third round.

George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
