Pizza Hut Employee Allegedly Killed Manager Over Inheritance Check in Restaurant Kitchen: Police
A Wisconsin man is facing murder charges after police say he killed his boss at a Pizza Hut location in order to rob him of $7,000 he received as part of an inheritance.
The victim was stabbed, shot and ultimately put into a trash can and thrown into a dumpster.
WISN-TV reported Kavonn Ingram, 31, is suspected of killing his manager Alexander Stengel at a Pizza Hut in South Milwaukee on Feb. 5.
Per the outlet, the body of Stengel was found in the dumpster of the restaurant two days later when a truck driver came to empty it.
An autopsy determined the manager had been shot in the head, stabbed in the neck several times and had also had his throat slashed.
When detectives arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a trail of blood leading from the dumpster to the retaurant.
They also said they observed an area inside the Pizza Hut that was unusually clean and blood in a closet.
Investigators searched for video footage and found video of the restaurant from a nearby Taco Bell location.
A camera from the Taco Bell recorded a person struggling to pull a trash can from the Pizza Hut to the outside dumpster at 10:25 a.m. on Feb. 5.
During the course of the investigation, detectives learned from Stengel’s regional manager that he had shown some of his employees a large sum of cash he was carrying two days before he died.
The cash was reportedly from an inheritance check Stengel had just received and cashed.
The same regional manager told them that on the morning of her employee’s murder, she received a text from his phone that claimed he had forgotten the code to the restaurant’s door.
The same camera that recorded the person dragging the trash can caught the same individual boarding a bus and reviewing a mobile phone at 11:01 a.m. on the day of the killing.
Police said they were able to identify the person as Ingram.
Six minutes after the suspect got on the bus, the regional manager said she received a message from his phone informing her he was unwell and would be taking the day off, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The following day, Stengel missed another shift.
Police believe Stengel was murdered by Ingram in the restaurant kitchen for the money, then placed in a trash bag, and ultimately put into the dumpster.
The newspaper further reported Stengel’s body was missing his phone, his keys and his wallet — all of which they believe Ingram took.
The suspect was quickly arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
