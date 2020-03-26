SECTIONS
Pizzeria Owner Handed Envelope by Anonymous Customer with $2K Inside for Staff

By Amanda Thomason
Published March 26, 2020 at 1:32pm
This has been an interesting time for people who don’t cook.

While it’s still possible to exist off of take-out and delivery, many are opting to cook for themselves at home — a skill they may not have accessed for some time.

Finding customers has certainly gotten trickier for restaurants, as dining rooms have shut down and many once-popular spots have been forced to close.

Many livelihoods are on the line because of this, and it’s certainly a shaky time for people in the food industry.

In the wake of these unprecedented shut-downs, many generous patrons are showing their loyalty in the form of generous tips or donations.

One of the more recent recipients of such kindness was Rosa’s Pizzeria in Prescott, Arizona.

Owner Skyler Reeves has had to make some tough calls lately. He told Fox News that he’s had to lay off around half of his almost 100 employees. He has three restaurants, but has had to stop his catering business and halt the opening of a fourth restaurant.

But Rosa’s has remained open, offering a new menu of take-and-bake items and keeping customers apprised of all changes through their Facebook page.

“We serve all types of italian dishes,” the restaurant’s About page states. “Starting from Pizza, salads, pasta, chicken,veal, eggplant parmigiano, fish and desserts. Come on in you will have one unforgetable experience. Your tastebuds will be crying for more. So come on in and become part of Rosa’s family.”

“Just added to our to-go menu – take and bake – we created these to be an affordable and delicious alternative to going to the store or cooking,” they wrote last week, along with a photo of the revised menu.

On Tuesday, Reeves was handed an envelope by a woman who left quickly.

When he opened up the envelope, he was surprised by a note and $2,000 in cash.

“Hi there,” the note read, “As a neighbor and lover of Rosa’s, please accept the enclosed and use it as you see fit for your staff.”

“The hairs on my arm literally stood up,” Reeves told Fox News. “I was just so touched with all the craziness going on.”

“It was just such a Prescott thing to do,” he added. “I’ll remember this moment forever.”

He’s decided to use the cash to help out his staff by asking them to bring him their most stressful bill, and he’ll cover it.

“A little glimmer of sunshine in a tough time,” he shared on his Facebook page, along with a link to the story.

“Our love for this community in Prescott is so deep!” Rosa’s Pizzeria shared on Thursday.

“Thank you for the outpouring of support, from dishwashers, to cooks, servers and managers, we appreciate you Prescott, beyond words.”

