Son from TLC's 'Sister Wives' Dies at Age 25

Garrison Brown, 25-year-old son of Kody and Janelle Brown of the polygamy reality TV show “Sister Wives,” has died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle Brown said in a joint Instagram post with ex-husband Kody.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away,” the post said.

Police in Flagstaff, Arizona, received a report Tuesday of a home death. Upon responding, authorities were met by sibling Gabriel, and they found the body of Garrison, Police Sgt. J. L. Rintala told Fox News.

“It is with great sadness I confirm Mr. Robert Garrison Brown was located in his residence deceased as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Rintala said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

The “Sister Wives” reality TV show about polygamy came to the TLC network in 2010, when Garrison was a child. Besides Janelle, Kody had three other wives, Christine, Robyn, and Meri Brown.

When the reality show began, the family lived in Utah, but legal concerns about their polygamist arrangement prompted a move to Las Vegas, then Flagstaff, according to The Arizona Daily Sun.

Do you watch "Sister Wives?" Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Kody’s relationships with the women were dubbed as “spiritual marriages,” according to People Magazine.

Such relationships have no official legal standing, although at one time Kody was legally married to Meri. They were divorced in 2014 and Kody and Robyn were then legally married, with Kody adopting Robyn’s three children from a previous marriage.

Three of the women left Kody in 2022 and 2023, with only Robyn remaining.

Kody and the four women had believed a polygamous marriage would be happy, but the relationships were plagued by jealousies, legal problems and feelings of neglect by children, People reported.

Variety reported that Janelle once voiced concern about Kody’s relationship with his children — 18 in number, including the three adopted.

Garrison, Janelle said, “just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

In a “Sister Wives” episode telecast in May 2023, Kody acknowledged the division between himself and his children and said he had hopes that things in time would improve.

‘Sister Wives’ star Garrison Brown’s troubling final text revealed before apparent suicide https://t.co/fQlmCMGmoE pic.twitter.com/c1b7mPLB9x — New York Post (@nypost) March 6, 2024

“I think and hope that in time we’ll just get over this and that we’ll be safe being back around each other,” Kody said.

“Right now, there’s not really an open door with Gabe and Garrison. They’re not willing to engage me.”

A statement from TLC said, “We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.