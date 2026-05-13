Planet Fitness Canceled Woman's Membership After She Reported Man in Women's Locker Room, Called Cops on Her

There was a time when women did not have to apologize for wanting privacy in a locker room.

Now, apparently, they can get kicked out of their gym for expecting it.

According to a Wednesday report from Fox News, longtime customer Judy Walcott says Planet Fitness canceled her membership after she complained about seeing a “trans” man inside the women’s locker room at a location in Concord, New Hampshire.

Not only was her membership revoked, but police were later called on her after she tried to dispute the issue and seek a refund.

Walcott told Fox News she was shaken after the April 11 encounter.

“I was actually trembling because it freaked me out that bad,” she said.

According to Walcott, employees repeatedly defended the man in the locker room instead of addressing her concerns about being forced to share a space with him.

One staff member allegedly interrupted her complaint to praise the man she was referring to as “a wonderful woman.”

Another reportedly accused Walcott of being “transphobic” for objecting in the first place.

Walcott said the gym manager informed her that her membership had been canceled for a “policy violation,” though she added that nobody would explain what policy she supposedly violated.

She later discovered a cancellation form in her account with the notation “Nondiscrimination Trans,” according to Fox News.

Walcott also alleged the cancellation request was submitted without her authorization and believes her signature was forged on it.

When she returned to use the remainder of the membership, she said she was still being charged for it, police were called, and she was trespassed from the property.

“So she takes a form, signs my name, charges me money, extends my membership, and then calls the cops on me,” Walcott told Fox News. “Like, what the hell? I feel like I live in an upside-down land.”

That may be the most accurate description of modern corporate culture anyone has offered in recent memory.

Planet Fitness openly states on its website that members may use locker rooms, showers, and bathrooms based on “self-reported gender identity.”

That means any pervert who claims to be a woman can enter intimate female spaces inside the company’s gyms.

Women are expected to accept that they do not matter, and if they object, they will be punished.

This is not the first time Planet Fitness has landed in controversy over this policy. In 2024, a woman from Alaska named Patricia Silva lost her membership after she reported seeing a man in the women’s locker room while young girls were present.

The company defended its transgender policy and punished Silva for recording a video inside the facility.

In Michigan, Yvette Cormier had her membership revoked after warning other women about the gym’s policy following an encounter with a transgender-identifying man in the women’s locker room.

Again, the company sided with the man.

Even more disturbing, another viral case involved a woman confronting a transgender-identifying man she said was masturbating in a women’s bathroom and locker room area.

Every time a woman is made to feel violated in one of its locations, Planet Fitness keeps doubling down.

Liberals spend endless amounts of time discussing abortion, transgenderism, illegal immigrants’ rights, and every other fashionable activist cause under the sun.

What they never discuss are the rights of ordinary Americans — and specifically the rights of women who do not want men in their changing rooms.

Planet Fitness has built its brand around being a “Judgment Free Zone.” Apparently, that only applies if you agree with management’s woke politics.

How this company remains in business is beyond me, but Planet Fitness will go on pushing this policy until it becomes a financial liability.

I personally canceled my membership with them in 2024 over this same issue. But what can one writer do?

This is an issue that affects women, and it will keep affecting women until they start canceling their memberships en masse to send a message.

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