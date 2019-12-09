Plumber Saves a Life After Spotting a Man About To Jump Off Brooklyn Bridge

Plumbing is one of those jobs no one thinks about until there’s a dire situation that calls for a plumber.

They are usually “emergencies,” and they usually involve unpleasantries, but when you have a situation, there’s only one kind of person who can bail you out.

Now one apprentice plumber in Brooklyn is adding literal lifesaver to his resume after successfully talking down a man standing on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Joseph “Joey” Hansen said that he was riding home with a friend after finishing work early when he spotted the figure balancing on a bridge beam — during a snowstorm, of all times.

“My first instinct was, ‘Oh my God, this person doesn’t belong up there'” the 29-year-old apprentice told CNN. “This man was going to take his life and I knew that I had to step up and do something.”

“Walk back!” he yelled out the window. “It’s not worth your life!”

“I started yelling at him ‘Walk back, bro! It’s not worth it! You can change anything in your life!’ and I kept repeating it,” he told CNN. “I tried to give him some inspiration, to reach out to him as a friend.”

According to Hansen, he was the only civilian who saw the man and decided to do something about the situation — others passing the scene looked, but didn’t make any attempt to intervene.

“There was some drivers but they were just looking, looking and driving away, looking and driving away,” Hansen told WCBS-TV. “He was staring straight out into the water. I made sure, I made it a point that his life is worth more than whatever his problems are.”

“And he looked at me, so that’s how I knew he was listening to me,” he added. “And it looked to me like he was crying. He turned around and just walked right off.”

“I was so happy and relieved that he made the decision not to do it.”

Hansen said there were cops on the scene trying to convince the man to back down. Later, the authorities confirmed that a civilian had helped with their efforts and that the unnamed 24-year-old on the beam was emotionally disturbed.

The UA Local Union No. 1 The Plumbers of New York City recognized and congratulated Hansen, one of their own, with a post that shared the story and named the heroic plumber.

“Joseph Hansen (Local 1 Apprentice) was at the right place at the right time and was able to convince a man to walk safely down from the top of the Brooklyn Bridge,” they wrote.

Hansen is using his publicity to encourage people to be bold and help others when they see an opportunity.

“It was a cry out for help,” he said. “I just hope that he gets the help he needs and goes on to be happy with himself.”

“If everyone put out just a hand to help, people will grab it. They want help.”

