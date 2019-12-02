SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Cops Help Homeless Veteran Get Vehicle Repaired for Free Instead of Having SUV Towed Away

By Kim Davis
Published December 2, 2019 at 12:03pm
Print

A homeless veteran is getting back on his feet thanks to a collective effort from the community and authorities from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Just in time for Christmas, a homeless veteran has a vehicle that runs and soon will have an apartment to call home.

According to the Carson Sheriff’s Station, a string of phone calls about an abandoned vehicle started a chain reaction for a desperate veteran to receive the social services he needed.

On Nov. 23, the sheriff’s station shared that officers met with the owner of the abandoned vehicle and found out he was homeless, a veteran and could not afford the repairs on his broken-down SUV.

“Deputies considered towing the vehicle for being abandoned, however, that would only displace a homeless veteran even further,” the station wrote in a Facebook post. “Deputies used engagement versus enforcement and came up with a better solution.”

TRENDING: As Americans Enjoy Their Black Friday Buys, FBI Has a Smart TV Warning

Deputies arranged for the vehicle to be towed to a local auto repair shop at no cost.

“Joe Kruger, from ‘Kruger Tow’ had the vehicle moved free of charge to ‘Rick’s Lube Complete AutoCare.’ Dignity Health Sports Park volunteered to pay for the cost of vehicle repairs,” the sheriff’s station wrote.

“A great example of Dignity Health Sports Park engagement and service to the City of Carson! ‘Rick’s Lube’ donated the parts and labor needed to get the vehicle in working order at no cost to the owner.”

Posted by Carson Sheriff's Station on Saturday, November 23, 2019

Meanwhile, deputies made temporary sleeping arrangements for the homeless man while an application for veteran’s housing was processed.

“With help from the Second Supervisorial District of the Board of Supervisors, the application for Veteran’s Affairs Supportive Housing was expedited to locate an apartment for the Veteran,” the department wrote.

“In the meantime, a temporary bed from United States Veterans Initiative was made available for him to sleep.”

RELATED: Woman Donates 5.5 Carat Diamond Worth $235,000 to Charity

The department thanked county and federal agencies as well as local business owners for working together to help the veteran.

“I’m extremely proud of this story from our Carson Sheriff’s Station,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KTTV-TV in Los Angeles. “A great example of the good work we can accomplish when we all work together to help everyone in the communities we serve!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Cops Help Homeless Veteran Get Vehicle Repaired for Free Instead of Having SUV Towed Away
Ohio State Star Has Incredible 'Miracle Baby' Pro-Life Story Shared in Middle of Huge Rivalry Game
63-Year-Old Man Passes Away After Contracting Rare Disease When He Was Licked by His Dog
Boy Started with $5 Bill, Now Has Worked To Feed 9,000 Homeless People
NFL Star Richard Sherman Writes Checks for Over $27,000 To Pay Off Student Lunch Debt
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×