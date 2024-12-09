President-elect Donald Trump may send the personification of tough talk on immigration south of the border to get in the face of the Mexican government on one of his signature issues.

Kari Lake, a staunch Trump supporter who lost her race for the U.S. Senate last month, is under consideration for the post of ambassador to Mexico, according to a report from Semafor.

Trump had endorsed Lake in her Senate race and in her 2022 effort to be elected governor of Arizona.

Lake has never held back in calling for an end to the rampant flow of illegal immigrants across America’s southern border.

“Dealing with the people who’ve poured in during the Bidenvasion, the 20 million people who have come in unvetted into our country, we must deal with them in order to save our homeland,” Lake said during an October debate, according to Fox News.

“We must send them back to their homeland. I’m talking about the people [who] came in unvetted in the past three and a half years,” she said.

“Fentanyl and meth, made with Chinese chemicals and produced in Mexican factories, are destroying our cities, ruining our quality of life, and leaving a vast trail of bodies in their wake,” Lake said on her campaign website.

“American workers are having their wages undercut and opportunities for advancement snapped up by never-ending waves of new arrivals. Our border towns and states are overwhelmed,” she said.

Lake also said that she is a strong advocate of the “Remain in Mexico” policy Trump created in his first term, according to KPHO-TV.

“We have a better way. We have to get back to the policies that President Trump had that were working and were keeping us safe. We’ve seen an incredible surge in people coming here illegally, and it’s not stopping,” Lake said.

Trump has said Mexico will help him close the border.

“Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border,” Trump posted recently on Truth Social.

“We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!” Trump wrote.

“Mexico will stop people from going to our Southern Border, effective immediately. THIS WILL GO A LONG WAY TOWARD STOPPING THE ILLEGAL INVASION OF THE USA. Thank you!!!” Trump wrote in another Truth Social post.

