Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump watches a screen during a campaign rally in Salem, Virginia, on Nov. 2.
Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump watches a screen during a campaign rally in Salem, Virginia, on Nov. 2. (Evan Vucci - File / AP)

Mexico Says 'Yes, Sir' to Trump, Crushes 2 Illegal Immigrant Caravans Heading for US

 By Jack Davis  December 2, 2024 at 4:46pm
Days after President-elect Donald Trump laid down the law to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo about blocking illegal immigrants from entering the United States, Mexico acted.

Two caravans of illegal immigrants that were hoping to reach the U.S. border were broken up Saturday by Mexican officials, according to the Associated Press.

Activist Luis García Villagrán, who supports the illegal immigrants, said the caravans were broken up based on “an agreement between the president of Mexico and the president of the United States.”

One caravan started from Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala on Nov. 5. That caravan had about 2,500 people when it reached Tehuantepec in the state of Oaxaca.

A second caravan of about 1,500 illegal immigrants began walking on Nov. 20 and reached Tonala, in Chiapas state.

Last week, Trump said Mexico would help him close the border. Trump had threatened Mexico with massive tariffs if the country did not do more to stop illegal immigration into the U.S.

“Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!” Trump wrote.

“Mexico will stop people from going to our Southern Border, effective immediately. THIS WILL GO A LONG WAY TOWARD STOPPING THE ILLEGAL INVASION OF THE USA. Thank you!!!” Trump wrote in another Truth Social post.

As noted by USA Today, Mexican citizens who see illegal immigrants from other nations transit their country are echoing Trump’s call to reject them.

Raul Priviesca Zara, 71, of Mexico City linked illegal immigrants to crime.

“There are many Venezuelans and Cubans who come here to steal, to make their mafia,” he said.

“We’re giving them asylum and refuge, so they can steal from our people. I agree that we should help people, just not those who come to steal or do crime — and the majority come for that.”

Marta Castillo said enough is enough.

“We’ve been invaded,” she said.

“I changed my opinion [about them], because I live in a place where we didn’t see any of this. But now everywhere there are people who aren’t from here,” she said.

