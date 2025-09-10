Share
News
Police and Military Police secure parts of a reported damaged Russian drone shot down by Polish authorities in Wohyn, Poland, on Wednesday.
Police and Military Police secure parts of a reported damaged Russian drone shot down by Polish authorities in Wohyn, Poland, on Wednesday. (Rafal Niedzielski / AP)

Poland Invokes NATO Article 4 After Shooting Down Russian Drones Engaged in 'Unprecedented Violation'

 By Jack Davis  September 10, 2025 at 6:30am
Share

Russian drones invaded Polish airspace overnight Tuesday, causing Poland to invoke Article 4 of the NATO alliance.

“As a result of attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory, there was an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by drone-type objects,” the Polish government posted on X.

“This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens. On the order of the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, defensive procedures were immediately activated. Polish and allied assets radar-tracked several objects, and the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces made decisions to neutralize those that could pose a threat,” a translation of the post said.

“Some of the drones that entered our airspace were shot down. Efforts are underway to search for and locate the possible crash sites of these objects,” the post said.

NATO is now involved, Polish Premier Donald Tusk posted to X.

“Last night the Polish airspace was violated by a huge number of Russian drones. Those drones that posed a direct threat were shot down. I am in constant communication with the Secretary General of NATO and our allies,” he wrote.

Will the Ukraine war be over by the end of the year?

“I have no reason to claim we’re on the brink of war, but a line has been crossed,” Tusk said, according to NBC. “This situation brings us the closest we have been to open conflict since World War II.”

Tusk said Poland invoked Article 4 of NATO, which means its political decision-making group will meet to decide what the alliance does in response, if anything, according to CNN.

NATO’s Secretary General Mark Rutte said the incident was “absolutely reckless” and not an “isolated incident.”

“We are most likely dealing with a large-scale provocation,” Tusk said of the 19 drones, adding that the “situation is serious” and Poland was “ready to repel” an attack.

Related:
NATO Fighter Jets Scrambled as Russia Launches Massive Attack

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, one of the many European leaders to condemn the incident, rejected claims the drones crossed into Poland by accident, according to Newsweek.

“There are definitely no grounds to assume that this was due to course correction errors,” Pistorius said. “These drones were quite obviously deliberately directed on this course — in order to fly into Ukraine.”

In a post on X, Matthew Whittaker, the U.S. Ambassador to NATO, wrote, “We stand by our [NATO] Allies in the face of these airspace violations and will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

As of 8:30 a.m. ET, President Donald Trump, who has sought to bring the war in Ukraine to an end, had not made any public comment on the incident

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Poland Invokes NATO Article 4 After Shooting Down Russian Drones Engaged in 'Unprecedented Violation'
Breaking: Trump Makes His Move on Decarlos Brown - Nobody Can Save Him Now
Catholic Pilgrims Targeted by Muslims in Deadly Ambush: Report
Good Guy with a Gun Turns the Tables on 7-Eleven Robbers in Florida
Israel Carries Out Strike in Qatar After Getting Green Light from Trump: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation