Police: Armed Neighbors Cut Down Tree, Block Man's Driveway To Force Him into Quarantine

Tensions over the coronavirus and fears that outsiders could be carrying the deadly disease have reached a fever pitch on the island of Vinalhaven off the coast of Maine, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, the sheriff’s office reported that the Coast Guard had been called for help by distressed island residents.

The residents told the Coast Guard that “several people with guns had cut down a tree and were telling them that they need to stay quarantined,” according to the local Penobscot Bay Pilot.

The Friday incident reportedly stemmed from a mistaken belief on the part of some on the island that others were recent arrivals who may have brought the virus with them.

An island resident had walked down the street to investigate why his cable TV connection was not working and found a tree blocking the end of his road.

“While investigating the downed tree, a neighbor started yelling at him and a group of people showed up and began to gather around,” the original post read, according to the Penobscot Bay Pilot.

“Believing the group may be there to harm him, fled to his residence and told his roommates what he had found.”

“The trio decided to stay put in the residence, utilized a VHF radio to hail the Coast Guard for assistance, they had no other means of communication, and utilized their drone to keep an eye on the group until law enforcement could arrive to help them,” the post continued.

When law enforcement arrived, they found the tree blocking the road, but no people in sight.

“Deputies have learned that there is a general belief by some island residents that the Cripple Creek Residents are supposed to be quarantined because they came here from another state and could have Covid-19,” the post went on.

“Deputies did investigate this and learned that the trio had been residing on Vinalhaven for about 30 days, which is outside of the guidance issued by state officials, and none have any symptoms consistent with Covid-19.”

The office also clarified the legal rights of people in the state and warned would-be vigilantes of the potential consequences of their actions.

“We are concerned that some believe that anyone from out of the state is potentially infected and needs to be quarantined,” the post read.

“We want to bring to the public’s attention the matter of restricting a person’s movements within the state. Whether someone is a Maine resident or not, they have the right to free movement and anyone who infringes upon that free movement is potentially violating the law.”

The sheriff’s office explained that there is a right way and a wrong way to express concerns.

“If you are concerned about someone potentially being infected or not following the emergency rules or recommendations, please contact us,” the office’s post read.

“We want everyone to be informed about Covid-19 and the rules around it. We also want everyone to be safe and not overreact in this time of uncertainty as it could end poorly.”

