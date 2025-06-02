Share
News
An aerial view of the Huntington Beach pier Friday, April 25, 2025. Southern California could be dealing with its worst toxic algae bloom ever.
An aerial view of the Huntington Beach pier Friday, April 25, 2025. Southern California could be dealing with its worst toxic algae bloom ever. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Police Chase Turns Into Shootout as Suspect Reaches Dead End After Driving on Pier

 By Ole Braatelien  June 2, 2025 at 3:00am
Share

Police body camera footage showed a deadly shooting after officers pursued a homicide suspect to the end of a pier in Newport Beach, California.

Jose Velasquez, 45, died at the scene after police followed his SUV into a dead end before ultimately shooting him to death.

Before police fired, Velasquez had reportedly brandished a firearm, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The incident happened Feb. 1, but police didn’t release the footage until March 10, according to KABC-TV in Los Angeles.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find offensive.



Other footage recorded by witnesses showed the pursuit from different angles.

On Feb. 1, police responded to a report of an unresponsive woman, 38-year-old Storm Wolf, inside a pickup truck in Menifee, California, which is about a two-hour drive east from Newport Beach.

Police tracked Velasquez, Wolf’s boyfriend and suspected killer, to his ex-wife’s home in Santa Ana, California, which is between Newport Beach and Menifee.

Dispatchers told police that Velasquez was armed with a handgun and driving a silver Honda CRV.

Related:
Deputy Shoots Grandmother in Fast-Paced Home Entry

Police chased Velasquez through several cities before ending up in Newport Beach, where they finally pursued him to the end of the pier.

Velasquez got out and reportedly flashed a 9mm Glock before police shot nearly 30 rounds at him.

Rajon Robinson was on the pier fishing with his family when the incident happened.

At first, people weren’t sure what to think.

“Next thing you know, a helicopter is hovering above and we hear sirens,” Robinson said. “Then we see a car driving up on the pier. We’ve never seen a car drive up on the pier before as we’re fishing.

“They drove all the way to the end of the pier,” he said. “The man was driving pretty calmly as well. It was like he didn’t have any intention to hurt anybody that was on the pier.”

Despite the volley of gunfire, nobody was injured.

“We heard a multitude of shots being fired so I had to shield and protect my son, my dad had to shield and protect my nephew just to make sure everybody was OK,” Robinson said. “I’m kind of traumatized by it … we’re all traumatized and devastated.”

Police said the pistol Velasquez flashed was likely the same one he allegedly used to kill Wolf.

The Santa Ana Police Department is still investigating the incident.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Police Chase Turns Into Shootout as Suspect Reaches Dead End After Driving on Pier
Huge Twist in Tragic Case Involving Pit Bull and Dead Infant: Medical Examiner
New 'Compelling Evidence' for Noah's Ark Uncovered: 'Something Extraordinary'
Wife of Top Trump Aide Abandons White House to Follow Elon Musk
White House Releases Statement After Dad's Tragic Announcement on 13-Year-Old Honorary Secret Service Agent
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation