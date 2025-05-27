Trump Threatens Devastating Permanent Punishment for California If Newsom Refuses to Comply with Trans Sports Order

President Donald Trump’s resounding November general election win was built on a campaign platform that focused on a few key issues.

Illegal immigration and fixing the economy were two such major promises made by the Trump administration.

(One’s mileage on those issues may vary, based on political affiliation, but it’s inarguable that Trump and his administration are focusing on these issues.)

But another major voting bloc that helped propel Trump to his second term based on his campaign promises was Americans who are sick and tired of seeing men masquerade as women — especially in sports.

The most common complaint from activists like Riley Gaines is that mediocre male athletes are suddenly discovering a new identity that helps them dominate women’s athletics.

And it’s a complaint shared by President Donald Trump, who also campaigned on keeping transgender athletes out of women’s sports.

It’s an issue that Trump, who has daughters and granddaughters, takes very personally.

In fact, the Trump administration has been cracking down on states that refuse to protect girls from men competing in their space.

That’s included contentious fights with Maine. Now Trump’s ire seems directed at the Golden State.

The president took to Truth Social early Tuesday to lambaste California and its governor, Gavin Newsom — though Trump had a slightly different nickname for the embattled California Democrat.

“California, under the leadership of Radical Left Democrat Gavin Newscum, continues to ILLEGALLY allow ‘MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN’S SPORTS,'” Trump began.

“This week a transitioned Male athlete, at a major event, won ‘everything,’ and is now qualified to compete in the ‘State Finals’ next weekend,” Trump continued. “As a Male, he was a less than average competitor. As a Female, this transitioned person is practically unbeatable.

“THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 05.27.25 09:07 AM EST California, under the leadership of Radical Left Democrat Gavin Newscum, continues to ILLEGALLY allow “MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN’S SPORTS.” This week a transitioned Male athlete, at a major event, won “everything,” and is now… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 27, 2025

And the president is not merely paying lip service to this cause.

Trump included an ominous threat — potentially a “permanent” one — should California continue to “TOTALLY DEMEAN” young women.

“Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to,” Trump wrote.

The president also referenced “Newscum” again, this time noting how even the deep-blue governor of California has called the practice of allowing transgender athletes to invade girls’ spaces “unfair.”

“The Governor, himself, said it is ‘UNFAIR,'” Trump said. “I will speak to him today to find out which way he wants to go???”

Trump added that he has a contingency plan to tackle the issue.

“In the meantime I am ordering local authorities, if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the State Finals,” he posted.

Trump added: “This is a totally ridiculous situation!!!”

