Police Child Abuse Unit Investigates Preteen Boy and His Brother Seen Living on Porch in Freezing Cold, Make a Shocking Find

 By Jared Harris  December 29, 2024 at 2:00pm
Two young boys found sleeping out in freezing cold conditions were there by choice, investigators looking into a disturbing neighborhood saga have learned.

The shocking turn in the case comes after concerns about the boys’ safety.

The brothers, aged 12 and 15, began sleeping on their unscreened Detroit porch sometime in July and continued the habit as temperatures plunged below freezing, according to WJBK.

Police finally visited the home on Dec. 2.

Initially, there was concern that the boys might have been placed outside as punishment or some form of abuse. Neighbors also confirmed at the time to WJBK that they heard the outside sleeping arrangement was a punishment.

“It hurts every night to go to sleep and know these kids are out here,” neighbor Kiarra Collins said.

“In July, it was 80-90 degrees. Now it’s 20 degrees.”

When offered food or shelter, the boys refused either.

Even when offered money, they declined.

Video showed the minors outside as the wind chill made the air feel 15 degrees.



The home belongs to a pastor of a nearby church. This man is believed to be the boys’ father.

On Dec. 10, WJBK posted an update about what investigators had so far learned about the unusual case.

According to the Detroit Police Department, a thorough investigation of the boys’ living situation turned up no evidence that it was abusive. In fact, the boys reportedly wanted to sleep outside.

The brothers always had access to both the house and a bathroom.

Their parents tried to dissuade the boys from the habit to no avail. Therapy and other attempts to change the behavior also met with failure.

Charges are no longer being considered for the parents.

The boys are now staying with family friends.

Authorities and CPS are currently working with the family and others to find a long-term solution.

Truth and Accuracy

Jared Harris
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Conversation