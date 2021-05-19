Police are investigating an attack on diners at a Los Angeles restaurant late Tuesday night as a Jewish hate crime.

The brawl occurred outside of Sushi Fumi, a restaurant in Beverly Grove, shortly before 10 p.m., according to KCBS-TV.

Cell phone video from the incident showed a group of men attacking diners who were identified by witnesses as Jewish.

Witnesses told KCBS the group of attackers was pro-Palestinian and yelled racial slurs during the attack.

The incident was originally reported as a large group fight, Los Angeles Department spokesperson Nicolas Prange told KTLA-TV.

A diner told KCBS the group was part of a caravan waving pro-Palestinian flags and threw bottles at the group he was dining with. The man said when he tried to defend them, he was physically attacked.

He said the attackers used anti-Jewish profanities and pepper-sprayed him.

According to police, the suspects were white men wearing black and fled the scene in a vehicle described as a black Jeep.

Police said the restaurant was not damaged and there were no major injuries or immediate arrests.

Los Angeles police are also investigating a separate incident caught on video in which an Orthodox Jewish man was allegedly chased by a caravan of people waving Palestinian flags in the Fairfax District on Monday night.

The man escaped and no one was injured during the chase.

Pro-Palestinian supporters have held a series of protests in Los Angeles in response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

At least 200 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have been killed during the violence, according to KCBS.

“It’s absolutely outrageous. We’re not going to allow this in the city of Los Angeles,” Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz said of Tuesday’s incident, according to KTLA.

“We’re not going to bring the conflict from the Middle East here and allow people to be attacked on our streets because of what they look like and what they appear ethnically.”

