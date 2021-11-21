Share
News

Police Open Fire as Protest Against Severe COVID Measures Turns Into an 'Orgy of Violence'

 By Jack Davis  November 21, 2021 at 9:43am
Share

Three people were hospitalized after being shot by Dutch police during rioting that erupted Friday night in response to tightening coronavirus restrictions.

Crowds of several hundred people in Rotterdam set fire to cars and threw rocks and fireworks at police, according to Reuters.

Rotterdam police said on Saturday that 51 people were arrested. Half were under 18.

Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said a protest had devolved into an “orgy of violence.”

“Police were forced to draw their weapons and even fire direct shots,” he said at a news conference on Saturday.

Trending:
Tainted Jury? Juror Makes Telling Statement as She Walks Into Courthouse for Deliberations

Riot police also used water cannons to disperse the crowd, according to the BBC.

Dutch Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus said in a statement that the “extreme violence” against law enforcement was “repulsive,” Reuters reported.

“The right to protest is very important in our society but what we saw last night was simply criminal behavior,” Grapperhaus said.

Rotterdam was placed under a state of emergency and its main train station closed due to the rioting, according to the BBC.

Crowds had gathered in the city to protest government plans to limit access to indoor areas to people with a “coronavirus pass” showing that they have been vaccinated, have tested negative or have recovered from COVID-19.


The Netherlands recently imposed a three-week partial lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise in the country to their highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic.

About 70 percent of the Dutch population has been vaccinated, according to Reuters.

Related:
DeSantis: 'D*** Right' I Overrode Unconstitutional Local and School District COVID Mandates

The government also banned New Years’ Eve fireworks for the second year in a row to prevent “extra strain on healthcare,” the BBC reported.

Following the violence in Rotterdam on Friday, a planned protest in Amsterdam was canceled. Still, thousands of demonstrators marched in the city in opposition to coronavirus restrictions.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Police Open Fire as Protest Against Severe COVID Measures Turns Into an 'Orgy of Violence'
Portland Does an About-Face, Now Looking to Refund the Police
Beijing Releases Footage of 'Missing' Tennis Star, But People Begin to Notice Suspicious Details
School in Oregon Closes After Effect of Yearlong Remote Learning Is Discovered
Tucker Carlson Reveals He's Been Making a Rittenhouse Documentary
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.