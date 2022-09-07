Police have conducted a search at the home of a Clark County, Nevada, public official in connection to the death of investigative journalist Jeff German.

Prior to his death, German wrote multiple stories about Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles and his office, KLAS-TV reported.

The stories painted an unstable office and detailed “allegations of emotional stress, bullying and favoritism leading to secret videotaping of the boss and a co-worker outside the office,” the outlet reported.

German published the stories as Telles ran for re-election. Telles subsequently lost in the primary election, which took place in June of this year.

In multiple posts on Twitter, Telles angrily referenced German’s criticism of him.

“Looking forward to lying smear piece #4 by @JGermanRJ,” Telles wrote in a tweet on June 18. “#onetrickpony I think he’s mad that I haven’t crawled into a hole and died. @LVRJ #LasVegas”

Looking forward to lying smear piece #4 by @JGermanRJ. #onetrickpony I think he’s mad that I haven’t crawled into a hole and died. 😂 @LVRJ #LasVegas — Rob Telles (@RobTellesLV) June 18, 2022

In another Twitter thread from June 18, he joked about telling his wife German might be looking through the trash at their home to find information for his next story.

“Oh shoot. I left a pizza box and sushi containers in the trash,” Telles wrote. “In the next article, I’m going to have mob and yakuza ties.”

Oh shoot. I left a pizza box and sushi containers in the trash. In the next article, I’m going to have mob and yakuza ties. 😂 — Rob Telles (@RobTellesLV) June 18, 2022

One week later, Telles added another tweet to the thread.

“Typical bully,” he wrote on June 25. “Can’t take a pound of critism after slinging 100 pounds of BS. Up to article #4 now. You’d think he’d have better things to do.”

Typical bully. Can’t take a pound of critism after slinging 100 pounds of BS. Up to article #4 now. You’d think he’d have better things to do. 😜 — Rob Telles (@RobTellesLV) June 25, 2022

Las Vegas police obtained a warrant to search Telles’ home, and they executed it Wednesday morning, KLAS reported.

German was first found dead by police on Saturday morning, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. He had been working for the Review-Journal prior to his death.

The 69-year-old was laying outside his home with multiple sharp force wounds.

On Monday, police released photos of the suspect in the alleged stabbing. He was wearing a reflective orange shirt and a straw hat.

Asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect involved in the homicide that took place on September 3 near Vegas Dr & Tenaya Way. Anyone with any info is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-7777 or @CrimeStoppersNV. pic.twitter.com/qhlwAwXsRj — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 5, 2022

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department asked anyone with information on the tragedy to contact them with the details.

