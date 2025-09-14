Share
News

Police Take Mother into Custody After Her Autistic Son is Killed in Alligator Attack

 By Jack Davis  September 14, 2025 at 8:30am
Share

The mother of a 12-year-old New Orleans boy who was killed in an alligator attack is facing charges in connection with his neglect-filled life and his death.

Bryan Vasquez had gone missing on Aug. 14 and was found dead in a lagoon near the house where he lived on Aug. 26.

Officials ruled that he died due to an alligator attack and drowning, according to WDSU-TV.

Hilda Vasquez, Bryan’s mother, was charged with one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and one count of negligent homicide.



The judge in her case has issued protective orders for her other children and ruled that she cannot have contact with her children while the charges are pending.

“As a result of Vasquez’s failure to protect and check on Bryan, he sustained serious bodily harm after he left the residence and entered the water,” police wrote, according to WVUE-TV.

An affidavit supporting her arrest said there had been a “documented history of failure to provide adequate supervision for a medically vulnerable child, despite repeated interventions and warnings over a 12-year span,” according to NOLA.com.

Bryan went missing on Aug. 14 after being left home with his 11-year-old sister while a younger child was taken to school.

Do you agree with this arrest?

Vasquez did not know he was missing until 10:00 a.m. that day.

“Vasquez stated she had not taken preventative measures to secure the window because Bryan had never attempted to leave through one before,” police wrote.

Police said that Bryan had previously tried to run away twice, once when he was “found by the police, completely naked and drinking water from a drainage ditch,” and the second on Aug. 4, which was his birthday.

Bryan was nonverbal and autistic, and often left his house for a nearby playground.

Related:
Watchdogs: Child Predators May Exploit Popular Social Platform's New Feature

A 2021 Division of Family and Children Services report said his disability was classified in an individualized education plan as a “traumatic brain injury (non-accidental).”

The report noted that Bryan had been found with multiple bruises and also suffering from tapeworms.

An earlier police report said when he was three months old, he suffered a damaged lung, retinal hemorrhages, fractures in both legs, and a skull fracture.

In 2014, Vasquez was charged with cruelty to juveniles and second-degree cruelty to juveniles, and pleaded guilty to negligent treatment or neglect, a lesser charge.

Police said that after the incident, the child was removed from the home for a while.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Police Take Mother into Custody After Her Autistic Son is Killed in Alligator Attack
Tennessee High School Football Coach Escorted Out of Game for Praying with Students
Iryna Zarutska's Family Speaks Out, Says She Was Head Over Heels for 'The American Dream' Before Her Murder
Chris Cuomo Said He 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' if Musk Gets Murdered Following Kirk Assassination
Alleged Kirk Assassin Had 'Trans Partner' He Was Living With - Partner Fully Cooperating With Authorities
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation