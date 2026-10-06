Trump Calls Out Fox News Anchor by Name as He Continues War Against Network

President Donald Trump fired off two salvos against Fox News Tuesday in this week’s continuing battle with the network.

“FoxNews spends more time covering the Jihadist and Dumocrat candidates than they do the good old fashioned Republicans, the people that have saved America, and are making it great again,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“All they talk about is Dumocrat Jihadists like El-Sayed, with his softball interview by Martha MacCallum, and the like. She never interviews me like that,” he wrote.

“They don’t show my record breaking Rallies the morning after, but others do, and that’s what MAGA is watching,” he wrote.

“Fox is promoting the Dumocrats, not the Republicans and MAGA. They have totally lost their way!” he wrote.

Trump continued that theme moments later, writing, “FoxNews is long form interviewing the sleazebag, Dan Osborn, right now, who is running against our GREAT Republican Senator, Pete Ricketts, from Nebraska.”

Is Trump right to call out Fox News for their interview choices? Yes, he’s defending legitimate candidates No, they have the right to choose who to interview It depends on the context of the interviews Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, he’s defending legitimate candidates 78% (584 votes) No, they have the right to choose who to interview 9% (69 votes) It depends on the context of the interviews 12% (93 votes)

“Why are they doing this??? The ‘other side’ doesn’t give our people any positive exposure or airtime,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“It is a miracle that I won, the last by a landslide, three Presidential Races!” he wrote.

Trump had slammed Fox on Sunday for downplaying the massive crowds at his rallies.

“Sad to see that Fox & Friends (Sunday) is not covering our packed house and incredibly enthusiastic (beyond!) Rally that took place in Ohio last night, or the ones in Alabama, Texas, or Oklahoma over the past two days,” he posted on Truth Social.

“These Election Rallies were representative of what is really happening with our great Republican Party. They were all sold out, with thousands of people trying to get in, and are absolutely phenomenal, better than ever!” he wrote.

Trump said Fox has had this problem in the past.

“It’s the old undercurrent at FoxNews! Other networks are reporting about these Rallies, and really positively, like ‘crazy!’ Our people want to see our Rallies, and reports on our Rallies, on FoxNews, or they will very quickly stop watching (like I am doing right now!),” he wrote.

“Fox spends more time talking to Communists, Socialists, and Dumocrats, often without rebuttal, and MAGA is not, to put it mildly, happy. We don’t like stupid Jessica Tarlov, and all of the others, that are forced down MAGA’S throats,” he wrote.

Trump also shared his disgust that Fox ousted Maria Bartiromo, a Trump supporter.

“Who makes these decisions at FoxNews? Probably the same loser that fired the great Maria Bartiromo because she complained about not being allowed to cover ‘TRUMP.’ She’ll end up bigger and better than ever – watch!” he wrote.

Trump wrote that Fox needs to get with the program or have no one watch its programs.

“Cover our ‘happenings,’ and not the opposition to Greatness for America, or FoxNews will soon have the ratings of FAKE NEWS CNN or MSNOW (MSDNC). Remember, Fox tried this act once before, and almost went out of business (and always right before an election!). That can happen again!” he wrote.

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