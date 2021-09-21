Share
Commentary
President Joe Biden puts his head to his hands during a virtual meeting with governors, mayors and local officials in August.
Commentary
President Joe Biden puts his head to his hands during a virtual meeting with governors, mayors and local officials in August. Biden's behavior in office has many American voters questioning his mental competence, according to a Fox New poll published Sunday. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

Poll: Not Even Half of America Thinks Biden is Sane Enough to Be President

 By Isa Cox  September 21, 2021 at 8:43am
Share

He laughs inappropriately. He frequently appears disoriented. He forgets where he is, the names of his cabinet positions, entire federal departments, and the people he’s appointed to run them.

He lapses into nonsense in the middle of speeches. He lashes out at reporters. His vice president inexplicably talks to leaders of foreign countries in his stead.

His handlers never seem to want to let him speak publicly for very long — he’s told us so himself, on multiple occasions.

While it’s unclear why, exactly, President Joe Biden constantly displays symptoms of at least some degree of mental incompetence, it is clear that the American voting public has noticed — and they have concerns.

According to a Fox News poll published Sunday, less than half of American registered voters surveyed say Biden has the “mental soundness” to serve as commander in chief. So, whatever is going on, the people have clearly noticed.

Trending:
Alabama Hospital Defies Biden Administration, Ends COVID Vaccine Requirement for Staff

When the just over 1,000 respondents were asked, “Do you think Joe Biden has the mental soundness to serve effectively as president, or not?” only 49 percent replied “yes.”

Meanwhile, 48 percent said that no, the president of the United States does not have the mental soundness to serve effectively.

These were the results from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15. Several days earlier, between Sept. 7 and Sept. 10, 45 percent said that Biden was not mentally fit for the job — so the newer poll shows an increase.

It’s hardly been just the past few weeks in which Biden has displayed a disturbing degree of incompetence. It’s not just his actual job performance, but the way his administration has handled the ongoing border crises of its own making and the unsettling and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan alone are an indication that leadership is not what it ought to be in Washington D.C.

The examples are seemingly endless, but a modest sampling would have to include moments such as Biden falling up stairs:

Biden apparently getting lost on his way to the White House:

Related:
Analysis: Midterms Look Like They Will Be Worse for Democrats than We Could Have Imagined

Biden apparently forgetting the name of the Australian prime minister:


Biden forgetting the name of the Pentagon, the defense secretary, and the person he appointed to fill this post:

Biden getting cut off in the middle of a live stream in August:

And again, just last week:


It’s not surprising that a president who was elected by a small margin in a hotly contested election would have approval ratings that split cleanly down the middle.

Do you believe Biden's cognitive health is in decline?

It is surprising, however, that nearly half of American voters actually think he’s not merely doing a bad job, but mentally unfit for the job.

To news junkies like myself who routinely track the possible evidence that the president is displaying symptoms of early-onset dementia, it’s hard to have confidence in the state of affairs when it’s impossible to ignore the glaring evidence of such potential senility.

But what does it say that Biden’s apparent cognitive decline is so glaring that nearly half of the voting public lacks confidence he possesses the mental soundness for the world’s most powerful position?

It’s a very sad state of affairs, that’s for certain.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Isa Cox
Contributor, Commentary
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.




loading
Poll: Not Even Half of America Thinks Biden is Sane Enough to Be President
Fact Check: Videos Do NOT Show Border Agents Using Whips to Round Up Illegal Immigrants at Southern Border
Woman Stuck on Flooded Highway Floored as Cadre of Marines in Dress Blues Begin Wading Toward Her
Sarah Palin Announces She Isn't Getting a Vaccine: Reveals What She's Doing Instead
San Francisco Mayor Defends Maskless Nightclub Party as Rest of City Lives Under Strict Mandates, Hints Rules Don't Apply to Her
See more...

Conversation