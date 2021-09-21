Poll: Not Even Half of America Thinks Biden is Sane Enough to Be President

He laughs inappropriately. He frequently appears disoriented. He forgets where he is, the names of his cabinet positions, entire federal departments, and the people he’s appointed to run them.

He lapses into nonsense in the middle of speeches. He lashes out at reporters. His vice president inexplicably talks to leaders of foreign countries in his stead.

His handlers never seem to want to let him speak publicly for very long — he’s told us so himself, on multiple occasions.

While it’s unclear why, exactly, President Joe Biden constantly displays symptoms of at least some degree of mental incompetence, it is clear that the American voting public has noticed — and they have concerns.

According to a Fox News poll published Sunday, less than half of American registered voters surveyed say Biden has the “mental soundness” to serve as commander in chief. So, whatever is going on, the people have clearly noticed.

When the just over 1,000 respondents were asked, “Do you think Joe Biden has the mental soundness to serve effectively as president, or not?” only 49 percent replied “yes.”

Meanwhile, 48 percent said that no, the president of the United States does not have the mental soundness to serve effectively.

These were the results from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15. Several days earlier, between Sept. 7 and Sept. 10, 45 percent said that Biden was not mentally fit for the job — so the newer poll shows an increase.

It’s hardly been just the past few weeks in which Biden has displayed a disturbing degree of incompetence. It’s not just his actual job performance, but the way his administration has handled the ongoing border crises of its own making and the unsettling and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan alone are an indication that leadership is not what it ought to be in Washington D.C.

The examples are seemingly endless, but a modest sampling would have to include moments such as Biden falling up stairs:

Biden falls climbing stairs to Air Force One, all the trolling by china and Putin must be getting to him. Only a matter of time before the next fall is down the stairs, and Kamala steals the coup from him, a double coup. This is embarrassing.. pic.twitter.com/C5FXI9Z4mZ — Railburn (@MidniteRunnin) March 19, 2021

Biden apparently getting lost on his way to the White House:

The world is laughing at USA.

GAFFE-PRONE Joe Biden “get lost” when returning to the White House as he ignored his Secret Service agent’s instructions by walking on the lawn.

An agent is seen pointing a finger, ordering Biden to turn right but he seems to ignore his instructions. pic.twitter.com/5o7c1OTorj — Anti-terrorism (@Vladimi81231035) August 11, 2021

Biden apparently forgetting the name of the Australian prime minister:

US President Joe Biden appeared to forget the Australian prime minister’s name during a virtual meeting Instead he referred to Scott Morrison as “‘that fellow down under”https://t.co/g6VDtyW4Bz pic.twitter.com/if8qlNSqkt — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 16, 2021



Biden forgetting the name of the Pentagon, the defense secretary, and the person he appointed to fill this post:

Whoops: Biden forgets the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin pic.twitter.com/ZtcgHLBIAO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021

Biden getting cut off in the middle of a live stream in August:

Biden says “let me close with this” as live stream abruptly cuts off pic.twitter.com/pzmxfXT4eA — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 12, 2021

And again, just last week:

Why did the White House live stream cut out right when Biden started asking a question 🤨 pic.twitter.com/pBqDe0BAov — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 13, 2021



It’s not surprising that a president who was elected by a small margin in a hotly contested election would have approval ratings that split cleanly down the middle.

It is surprising, however, that nearly half of American voters actually think he’s not merely doing a bad job, but mentally unfit for the job.

To news junkies like myself who routinely track the possible evidence that the president is displaying symptoms of early-onset dementia, it’s hard to have confidence in the state of affairs when it’s impossible to ignore the glaring evidence of such potential senility.

But what does it say that Biden’s apparent cognitive decline is so glaring that nearly half of the voting public lacks confidence he possesses the mental soundness for the world’s most powerful position?

It’s a very sad state of affairs, that’s for certain.

